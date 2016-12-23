Laker ski teams place sixth at home invite

Hunter Zupko of Little Falls continued his dominance around the region winning with a time of 25:04 to pace the Flyers boys team to second place. Brainerd’s Gabe Raguse and Evan Storbakken were the next two to finish and lead the Warriors to victory.

Jack Richards had the best time of any Laker Friday skiing 31:16.5 to place 31st overall. The rest of the Laker team was comprised of: Aaron Oakes in 43rd place (34:01.5), Jordan Ryan in 45th (35:18.6) and Jacob Trout in 49th (37:43.9).

The Laker boys scored 236 to finish in sixth place of a field of nine teams.

Kendal Hendrickson skied a first-place time of 30:13 in the girls race.

Detroit Lakes was led by Ellen Teiken in 28th place with a time of 36:52.6. Anna Hokanson (40:55.8) placed 37th, followed by Anna Schumacher (41:43.9) in 40th place.

The Laker girls also finished in sixth place scoring a team total of 198 points.

Both teams ski next at Northland Arboretum in Brainerd in a continuous pursuit race Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 387, 2-Little Falls 380, 3-Bemidji 359, 4-Alexandria 305, 5-Moorhead 298, 6-Detroit Lakes 236, 7-Trek North 79, 8-Deer River 60, 9-Ottertail Nordic 57

Individual winner: Hunter Zupko (LF) 25:04

DL results: 31-Jack Richards 31:16.5, 43-Aaron Oakes 34:01.5, 45-Jordan Ryan 35:18.6, 49- Jacob Trout 37:43.9.

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 381, 2-Bemidji 358, 3-Brainerd 357, 4-Moorhead 351, 5-Alexandria 351, 6-Detroit Lakes 198, 7-Mounds Park Academy 171, 8-Trek North 127, 9-Ottertail Nordic 76, 10-Deer River 66

Individual winner: Kendal Hendrickson (LF) 30:13

DL results: 28-Ellen Teiken 36:52.6, 37-Anna Hokanson 40:55.8, 40-Anna Schumacher 41:43.9.