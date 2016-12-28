Laker boys open Fergus tourney with first win

The victory was the first of the season and sent the Packers to 0-7 to start the year after reaching the North Dakota state semifinals last season.

Brady Morris stuffed in a loose puck at the goal mouth after Nick Lund had hit the post. Assists were credited to Jack DeConcini and Will Green. Morris’ marker was the lone goal of the opening 17 minutes.

The Lakers got on the board early and often finding the net four times in the second period.

Trey Seebold scored at 1:02 from DeConcini and Jeric Giwoyna. DeConcini scored 30 seconds later on the power play assisted by defense partner Adam Gotchie and Ryan Paskey to put DL up 3-0.

West Fargo’s only tally of the game came on a nice shot by Brody Sherod on a breakaway. He lifted the puck to the top corner over Ben Boomgarden's glove to keep the Packers in the game at 9:06 trailing 3-1.

Sherod went to the box on a roughing call and DeConcini recorded his third assist setting up Collin Ginnaty with the Lakers’ second goal with the man advantage and a 4-1 lead.

Ginnaty broke on net all alone but his shot was stopped by Cole Nissen. Nissen left a rebound in open space and Bailey Tulius stuffed the puck in the Packer net at 16:19 sending the Lakers to the second intermission up comfortably 5-1.

Brandon Rust took over in net for West Fargo to start the third period. Jace Kovash fired a wrist shot from the right point that sailed by Rust and into an open net for DL’s sixth goal.

Nick Lund capped the scoring on a backhand wraparound to start running time on the clock with the six-goal disparity.

Boomgarden 19 of 20 Packer shots and had a number of highlight reel saves in the second period to not allow the opposition any momentum.

Nissen made 14 saves in a losing effort. Rust stopped three of five.

DL (1-4) had been outscored 20-7 in its first four games. West Fargo came in 0-6 and on the wrong end of 44-13 difference in goals.

The two teams met in this same game last year with West Fargo winning 3-0.

DL will face Fergus Falls (5-5) Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Otters are playing the nightcap Wednesday against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (4-1). The Lakers and Dragons will play Friday at 2:30 p.m.

WF 0 1 0 — 1

DL 1 4 2 — 7

1st Period -- Scoring:

DL - Morris Goal (even strength) (Green, Deconcini) 3:35.

2nd Period -- Scoring:

DL - Seebold Goal (even strength) (Deconcini, Giwoyna) 1:02;

DL - Deconcini Goal (power play) (Gotchie, Paskey) 1:57;

WF - Sherod Goal (even strength) (Hiemer, Morin) 9:06;

DL - Ginnaty Goal (power play) (Deconcini) 14:15;

DL - Tulius Goal (even strength) (Ginnaty) 16:19.

3rd Period -- Scoring:

DL - Kovash Goal (even strength) (Seebold) 4:51;

DL - Lund Goal (even strength) (Morris, Gilbertson) 11:21.