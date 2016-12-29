Laker girls drop two at Tech Invite

DL opened tourney play with a 67-37 loss to Sauk Centre Tuesday. The Mainstreeters are ranked No. 3 in Class AA and improved to 7-1 after defeating Grand Rapids 72-57 Wednesday.

The Lakers faced the host Tigers Wednesday falling 63-53. St. Cloud Tech is 5-7 on the season

Abby Schramel led all scorers with 24 points. Emily Larson scored 16.

The Lakers trailed 38-30 at halftime.

Schramel was named to the all-tournament team. She drained three of the Lakers four three-pointers against Tech and was 7-10 from the free throw line in her best game of the season.

The Lakers are 4-6 overall and are off until Thursday, Jan. 5 when they travel to face Alexandria (7-2), the top team in Section 8AAA.

The Cardinals defeated the Lakers in DL 56-30 in mid-December.

Other scores from the holiday tournament: Tech 79, Worthington 68; Grand Rapids 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52; Braham 61, Rocori 57; Worthington 60, Rocori 53; Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Braham 49.

ST 38 25 — 63

DL 30 23 — 53

ST - Kline 21, Murray 15, Simon 10, Martig 4, Washington 4, Wolters 4, Brown 3, N/A 2

DL - Schramel 24, E. Larson 16, Manning 6, Kvebak 4, N. Larson 2.