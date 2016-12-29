Laker boys drop holiday opener

“Becker was very hot from the outside and had some height we hadn't seen yet this year,” head coach Aaron Swenson said. “They were a good basketball team. We battled hard and were only down 10 with about 10 minutes to go. Then they went on a run.”

Becker held that 10-point advantage from a halftime score of 41-31 and created the difference on the scoreboard from the arc. Bulldog shooters made 15 three-pointers in the game to only four for Detroit Lakes.

The Bulldogs had three players in double figures. Dertinger led with 18 points, Hunter McCalla scored 17 and Jack Conzemius had 13.

The Lakers were led by Tanner Doppler’s game-high 19 points. Adam Daggett and Jake Bettcher scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-4. DL has dropped four consecutive games to fall to 2-4 overall. The Lakers will face Zimmerman (3-4) Thursday afternoon.

In the other half of Wednesday’s bracket, Big Lake (6-0) defeated Zimmerman 81-58.

The Lakers will resume regular season play Thursday, Jan. 5 in the second Mid-State Conference game at Park Rapids Area (3-7, 0-2). DL is 0-1 in the conference.

BE 41 39 — 80

DL 31 30 — 61

BE - Dertinger 18, McCalla 17, Conzemius 13, Lindquist 9, Thom 7, Gustafson 5, Howard 5, Ricker 3, Good 3,

DL - Doppler 19, Daggett 14, Bettcher 13, Haire 4, Johnson 4, McLeod 3, Blomseth 2, Ulschmid 2