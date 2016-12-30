Thielen nearing 1,000 yards...and a big raise

From practice squad player to being on the cusp of becoming the Vikings' first 1,000-yard receiver in seven years, Thielen said he's faced too much adversity to worry about his contract.

"For so long, there were so many steps to get here," Thielen said.

So why fret now, says the Vikings' leading receiver, who is 40 yards from reaching 1,000 yards on the season, something no wide receiver on this team has done since Sidney Rice in 2009.

But whether he's reflecting on it or not, Thielen's career year has coincided with a contract year that could present a difficult situation for the Vikings this offseason.

Three years into his NFL career, Thielen, 26, will become a restricted free agent, meaning any NFL team can match an offer the Vikings make him.

"Once the season is over, we'll have a meeting and talk about the rest," Thielen said.

But for now, the Minnesota State Mankato product, who grew up in Detroit Lakes, Minn., said he is focused on Sunday's season finale against Chicago, adding that he hasn't thought about reaching the 1,000-yard mark.

"Right now, it doesn't mean anything," Thielen said. "I just want to focus on Chicago and getting a win before the season is over."

Thielen totaled 20 receptions, 281 yards and one touchdown during his first two seasons with the Vikings. But this has been his breakout season, to the tune of 68 catches, 960 yards and five touchdowns.

In Saturday's 38-25 loss to the Packers in Green Bay, Thielen caught a career-high 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

"Adam's a good player, and he plays hard and makes plays," coach Mike Zimmer said. "He's very competitive."

Thielen is one of two Vikings wide receivers with a chance at 1,000 yards. Stefon Diggs, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and might not play Sunday, has 903.

"Obviously, that's a great milestone for any receiver to hit," quarterback Sam Bradford said. "Those guys have been productive all year, which is the nice thing. I don't think we have to go into this game and try to force them the ball or try to get them their touches, just because that's what they've done all year. But it would be nice to see those guys get to that 1,000-yard mark."

Thielen, 26, signed a one-year deal worth $600,000 last offseason and is certainly due for a hefty raise, even if he hasn't yet thought about it.

"Your focus in the NFL is so narrowed in on each week and little things like preparation," Thielen said. "So for me, I'm just keeping it one day at a time, and we'll see what happens in the future."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.