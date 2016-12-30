Boomgaarden, Green help Lakers to tourney tie

It was a much closer contest than their previous contest which was a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Otters in the season opener.

The Lakers received a strong performance from netminder Ben Boomgaarden. The goalie stopped 29 of 30 Otter shots he faced. Boomgaarden stood tall when the team needed in the second and third periods, stopping 22 of the 23 shots he faced, during a span of which the Lakers were outshot, 23-10.

The Lakers grabbed the lead in the first period when Will Green found the back of the net with an unassisted goal.

The lead held up until the second period when Riley Sheridan found the net. Peter Johnson and Nate Longtin assisted on the goal, evening the score.

It remained tied through regulation and into overtime. However, it was the Otters who won the shootout, earning the win for tournament purposes.

Both teams were unsuccessful with the man advantage. The Lakers misfired on their two power play opportunities, while the Otters could not find the net with their four chances.

Otter goalie Drew Luhning finished with 17 saves on 18 shots in the tie. Luhning was strong in the shootout as well. He stopped Ryan Paskey and Bailey Tulius, before Jack DeConcini solved him. He stopped Trey Seebold as well. Declan Young secured the win with his penalty shot goal. The Otters scored three goals in the shootout.

The Lakers now sit at 1-4-1 after an 0-4-0 start. They close out the Fergus Falls Invitational with an afternoon tilt with Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.

DL 1 0 0 — 1FF 0 1 0 — 1

Scoring

First PeriodDL-Will Green (even strength) 10:18.Second PeriodFF-Riley Sheridan (Peter Johnson, Nate Longtin) 10:25.Saves: Ben Boomgaarden 29/30Drew Luhning 17/18