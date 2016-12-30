Lakers extend streak behind strong goalie play

The goalie kicked aside 33 shots, preserving a one goal lead late in the third period when the Dragons were applying pressure in the closing seconds.

The strong play by Boomgaarden enabled the Lakers to find just enough offense to squeak out the victory. Brady Morris and Ben Unruh had the goals for the Lakers, while Luke Benson had the lone tally for the Dragons.

Boomgaarden was busy in the first two periods when the Dragons peppered him with 25 shots. However, his play kept the Lakers in the game and allowed them to score a pair of timely goals.

The Lakers used a nice clearing pass from Will Green, which sprung Brady Morris free. He went wide into the far circle and fired a quick shot past Dragon goalie Jerrod Niska, giving the Lakers the 1-0 lead at the 6:53 mark of the first period.

However, the Dragons turned it up a notch after the goal. They put several close shots on Boomgaarden, who stood tall, making 14 saves. He was key during a first period penalty kill as well.

Tired legs and a costly turnover hurt the Lakers in the second period. Caught deep in their own end, a clearing attempt was intercepted by Benson and he made the Lakers pay. He found the net, evening the game at one.

The Lakers used good, quick puck movement to regain the lead. Will Stowman found Ben Unruh in front and Unruh buried it past Niska, regaining the lead for the Lakers. Jeric Giwoyna had the secondary assist on the goal.

The Lakers had a golden opportunity at the end of the second and the start of the third period go by the wayside. They were unable to capitalize on an extended five on three power play. The Lakers picked up their pace and their play in the third period, outshooting the Dragons, 13-9.

They had another opportunity late to put the game away with a late power play, but the Dragons killed it off, setting up a couple of late scoring opportunities after it expired. The Lakers were unable to convert on their four power play chances.

The victory extends the Lakers unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1) after starting the season 0-4-1. The Lakers return to action when they face off with East Grand Forks on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

DL1 1 0--2

LDC0 1 0--1

Scoring

First Period

DL- Brady Morris (even strength) (Will Green, Jace Kovash) 10:07

Second Period

LDC- Luke Benson (even strength) 5:59

DL- Ben Unruh (even strength) (Will Stowman, Jeric Giwoyna) 14:58

Goalies: DL- Ben Boomgaarden 33/34

LDC-Jerrod Niska 22/24