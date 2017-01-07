Special teams give Warroad shutout victory over DL

Both sides of the man advantage were keys to victory for Warroad. The Warriors scored on both chances in the game, while killing off all five Laker power plays.

If the Lakers have an Achilles’ heel offensively this season, it’s a power play that has converted only once in 28 opportunities. DL’s defensive unit and Boomgarden have balanced the lack of scoring with a perfect run shorthanded through the opening seven games. Warroad was the first team to put the puck in the net on the power play after 22 straight kills by DL.

An interference call on Warroad’s Jaret Furuseth three minutes into the second period gave DL the first of three power play opportunities. The Warriors did not allow the Lakers to set up in the zone and continued their defensive push through a holding call on Tristan Johnson and a cross-check call to Cameron Skappell.

Bobby Astrup and leading-scorer Beau Wilmer scored back-to-back goals 30 seconds apart to give Warroad a 3-0 lead heading to the second intermission after some pleasantries were exchanged between the two teams at the horn resulting in roughing calls to each squad.

Wilmer’s second goal of the game was the second power play marker for Warroad midway through the third period for the 4-0 final.

Shots were 35-17 Warroad. Boomgarden made 31 saves; Parker Orchard got the victory stopping all 17 DL shots on goal.

DL falls to 0-2 in section play and 2-5-1 overall heading into Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Crookston (2-2, 4-9). The Pirates look for two in a row at home after defeating Fergus Falls 4-2 Friday night.

Warroad leapfrogged DL in the section standings with the victory and improved to 4-7-1 overall after the first 8A win in three games.

In the junior varsity game, Warroad defeated DL 5-2.

DL 0 0 0 — 0

WA 1 2 1 — 4

1st Period - 1. WA - Marvin Goal (power play) (Pelland, Moyer) 8:40.

2nd Period - 2. WA - Astrup Goal (even strength) (Hallett, Wilmer) 8:10;

3. WA - Wilmer Goal (even strength) (Astrup, Hoffman) 8:26.

3rd Period - 4. WA - Wilmer Goal (power play) 9:44.

Shots: WA 35, DL 17

Saves: WA - Orchard 17/17; DL - Boomgarden 31/35