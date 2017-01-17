Nordic Skiers race on section course

Ellen Teiken paced the Laker girls finishing in 38th place overall in the pursuit-style race. Skiers complete five kilometers of classic skiing in the morning session followed by 5km of freestyle in the afternoon.

Little Falls won the 14-team event with 386 points, 41 points better than runner-up Alexandria (345).

DL’s Anna Hokanson placed 74th and Anna Schumacher was 91st. The trio of Lakers placed 10th overall with 100 team points.

Aaron Johnson led the Laker boys team, which placed ninth overall with 168 team points. Mora scored 384 to defeat Brainerd by 15 points (369) for the team victory.

Jack Richards (57th), AJ Lindquist (64th), and Jacob Trout (79th) rounded out the scoring foursome for DL.

The Laker teams will compete at Buena Vista in Bemidji Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. in state format pursuits as the regular season winds down. The upcoming section meet will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Little Falls Nordic Ski Invitational

Girls team scores: 1, Little Falls 386; 2, Alexandria 345; 3, Bemidji 343; 4, Mora 330; 5, St. Cloud Tech 321; 6, Moorhead 311; 7, Brainerd 305; 8, St. Cloud Cathedral-Sartell 292; 9, Mounds Park Academy 168; 10, Detroit Lakes 100; 11, Otter Tail 63; 12, Trek North 59; 13, St. Cloud Apollo 51; 14, Deer River 35.

Race Winner: Kendal Hendrickson, Little Falls 20:31, 17:26 - 37:57

DL Skiers:

38. Ellen Teiken 24:05, 19:56 - 44:01

74. Anna Hokanson 27:55, 22:25 - 50:20

91. Anna Schumacher 28:00, 30:18 - 58:18

Boys team scores: 1, Mora 384; 2, Brainerd 369; 3, St. Cloud Cathedral-Sartell 353; 4, Little Falls 344; 5, Bemidji 305; 6, Alexandria 267; 7, St. Cloud Tech 251; 8, Moorhead 193; 9, Detroit Lakes 168; 10, Otter Tail 141; 11, Trek North 80; 12, St. Cloud Apollo 80; 13, Deer River 30.

Race Winner: Hunter Zupko, Little Falls 16:22, 14:25 - 30:47

DL Skiers:

36. Aaron Johnson 19:50, 16:51 - 36:41

57. Jack Richards 21:44, 18:10 - 39:54

64. AJ Lindquist 22:45, 18:18 - 41:03

79. Jacob Trout 23:52, 19:35 - 43:27

80. Jordan Ryan 24:35, 20:07 - 44:42