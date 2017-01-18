BASKETBALL: Lakers even season series with Patriots

Daggett hit four of the Lakers’ 10 threes in the game, three in the first half to lead DL to a 52-29 halftime advantage.

Doppler scored 18 points; Cihak added 17 in a game where 10 Laker shooters made the scoresheet. Jake Bettcher scored eight points.

The Lakers were 14-20 from the free throw line (70 percent).

Zach Sjoblad scored 20 points to pace Pequot Lakes.

The victory avenged a three-point loss at home to the Patriots Dec. 16, and pulled the Lakers (4-8) to a .500 record in the conference at 2-2. The win also snapped a three-game skid heading into Thursday’s game at home versus Staples-Motley (5-6, 1-1).

DL 52 36 — 88

PL 29 46 — 75

DL - Jackson Haire 2, Tanner Doppler 18, Isaac Cihak 17, Adam Daggett 31, Connor Froke 1, Nathan Johnson 2, Mason Blank 1, Jacob Bettcher 8, Kelvin Price 2, Kai McLeod 6.

PL - Austin Young 5, Adam Casanova 3, Noah Borleis 2, Nathan Traut 7, Chase Larson 8, Gage Westlund 1, Cody Huss 13, Kade Kitzman 4, Sam Scheuss 4, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 20, Tyler Manley 5.