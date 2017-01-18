Laker swimmers fall at Park Rapids

Zane Freeman and Tanner Olson picked up individual victories for the Lakers.

Freeman scored 273.55 points from the judges to defeat the Panthers’ Spencer Fritze (242.20) in diving.

Olson touched first in the 100-freestyle with a time of 55.28 winning by less than a second over runner-up Sam Eystad of Park Rapids.

The Panthers were strong taking the top two spots in all of two of the remaining individual events.

DL’s Elliot Musielewicz (25.65) was the runner-up to Eystad in the 50-free. Eystad’s winning time was 24.76.

The Lakers’ Landon Lindsey swam 1:03.81 in the 100-butterfly for a runner-up spot behind the Panthers’ Zach Behrens (1:00.92).

Park Rapids swept all three relay races.

Detroit Lakes will host the first home meet of 2017 against Thief River Falls and Morris Area Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.

Park Rapids 110, Detroit Lakes 75

200 Medley relay

1 PR 1:51.01

2 DL (Bellefeuille, Bakken, Lindsey, Olson) 1:55.04

3 PR 1:56.92

4 DL (Strawsell, Freeman, Musielewicz, Kitzmann) 2:00.81

200 Freestyle

1 M. Benson PR 1:58.81

3 Lance Parzyck DL 2:02.72

4 Connor Haugrud DL 2:09.60

6 Allen Holzgrove DL 2:22.76

200 IM

1 C. Simonson PR 2:17.67

3 Tanner Olson DL 2:24.89

4 Tucker Strawsell DL 2:26.06

5 Gabe Kitzmann DL 2:28.43

50 Freestyle

1 S. Eystad PR 24.76

2 Elliot Musielewicz DL 25.65

3 Quinn Bakken DL 26.73

3 Isaac Howard DL 26.73

1m Diving

1 Zane Freeman DL 273.55

2 S. Fritze PR 242.20

3 S Breitweser PR 195.25

4 Edward Johnson DL 147.60

100 Butterfly

1 Z. Behrens PR 1:00.92

2 Landon Lindsey DL 1:03.81

3 Gabe Kitzmann DL 1:08.27

6 Spencer Heimark DL 1:19.11

100 Freestyle

1 Tanner Olson DL 55.28

3 Josten Bellefeuille DL 58.03

5 Isaac Howard DL 59.59

500 Freestyle

1 M. Benson PR 5:24.65

3 Tucker Strawsell DL 5:36.45

4 Lance Parzyck DL 5:55.78

6 Allen Holzgrove DL 6:31.89

200 Freestyle relay

1 PR 1:40.23

2 DL (Freeman, Kitzmann, Musielewicz, Parzyck) 1:41.15

3 DL (Haugrud, Bakken, E. Kitzmann, Howard) 1:48.49

4 PR 1:49.30

100 Backstroke

1 C. Simonson PR 59.30

3 Landon Lindsey DL 1:06.89

5 Josten Bellefeuille DL 1:09.88

6 John Gulon DL 1:14.06

100 Breaststroke

1 S. Fritze PR 1:08.13

3 Quinn Bakken DL 1:11.20

4 Connor Haugrud DL 1:16.40

6 Garrett Bakken DL 1:19.79

400 Freestyle relay

1 PR 3:44.10

2 DL (Strawsell, Parzyck, Bellefeuille, Olson) 3:54.42

3 DL (Freeman, Lindsey, Haugrud, Musielewicz) 3:56.37

4 PR 4:01.91