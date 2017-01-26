DL scores key section win over TRF

Detroit Lakes got off to a strong start and a 10-2 lead. Naomi Larson scored a dozen of her 14 points in the opening 18 minutes as the Lakers led 32-26 at the break.

The Prowlers would get no closer than five points on a Kylea Praska basket and one to cut DL’s lead to 42-37 at the midway point of the second half.

Abby Schramel made two big threes from the same spot on the right wing and went on a 8-0 run by herself to give the Lakers cushion at 55-42 with 5:30 to play.

Thief River Falls was forced to foul and the Lakers gave the Prowlers chances missing seven of 10 free throws down the stretch.

The Prowlers had trouble converting consistently on the offensive end and managed to outscore the Lakers 10-5 down the stretch but to no avail.

Tiahna Nicholson of TRF led all scorers with 27 points. Praska added 11.

Schramel paced the Lakers with 20 and was hot from long range with five threes. The backcourt tandem of Naomi (14) and Emily Larson (10) combined for 24 Laker points. Bre Price scored nine.

The win muddles a logjam in Section 8AAA behind leaders Alexandria (15-2) ranked No. 2 in the state. Five teams, including DL and TRF are within two games of each other in overall records.

‘TRF falls to 10-8 and 3-3 in section play. DL is 8-9 and tied with Alex in total 8AAA wins at six. DL is 6-4; the Cardinals are a perfect 6-0.

The Lakers have a day of rest before hosting highway 10 rivals Perham (11-3) Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

TRF 26 26 — 52

DL 32 28 — 60

TRF - Nicholson 27, Praska 11, Okeson 6, Greene 5, Rogalla 3.

DL - Schramel 20, N. Larson 14, E. Larson 10, Price 9, Manning 5, Lunde 2.