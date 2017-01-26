DeConcini scores four in shutout victory

Nick Lund opened the scoring for the Lakers for the second consecutive game and recorded the game-winner five minutes into play on assists by Ryan Paskey and Will Stowman. DL outshot the North Stars 14-3 in the period but goalie Jesson Gould kept the Stars in the game.

Gould’s luck unraveled in a six-goal second period for DL.

Paskey hit a pipe and DeConcini cleaned up the rebound shorthanded 26 seconds into the period, followed by Adam Gotchie from Ben Unruh and Collin GInnaty a 1:19 for a quick 3-0 lead.

DeConcini got the hat trick on the power play at 3:20 and had the secondary assist DL’s fifth goal scored by Jeric Giwoyna from Ben Unruh at 4:50.

Trey Seebold continued the bombardment at 6:02 on power play assists by Bailey Tulius and Paskey.

Paskey had a three point night, all assists.

Tulius set up DeConcini’s fourth goal at 10:25 and the Lakers went to the second intermission up 7-nil.

Jackson Carlblom set up Anthony Dahl early in the third period with the final tally of the night.

DL outshot the Stars 39-11. Ben Boomgarden recorded his first shutout of the season.

The Lakers (8-6-1, 3-1) host a struggling Kittson Central (1-13-1) club in a Section 8A game at 3 p.m.

PC 0 0 0 — 0

DL 1 6 1 — 8

First Period --

DL - Lund Goal (even strength) (Paskey, Giwoyna) 5:25.

Second Period --

DL - Deconcini Goal (short handed) (Paskey)

DL - Gotchie Goal (even strength) (Unruh, Ginnaty)

DL - Deconcini Goal (power play) (Seebold)

DL - Giwoyna Goal (even strength) (Unruh, Deconcini)

DL - Seebold Goal (power play) (Tulius, Paskey)

DL - Deconcini Goal (even strength) (Tulius)

Third Period

DL - Dahl Goal (even strength) (Carlblom)

Saves: PC - Gould 31/39; DL - Boomgarden 11/11