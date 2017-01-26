Search
    DeConcini scores four in shutout victory

    By Robert Williams on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:59 p.m.
    DL's leading scorer Jack DeConcini scored four times to lead the Lakers in an 8-0 rout over Mid-State foes Prairie Centre Thursday night at Kent Freeman Arena. Robert Williams/Tribune

    Jack DeConcini recorded a hat trick and a fourth goal as the Lakers bombarded Prairie Centre 8-0 in running time at Kent Freeman Arena Thursday night in Mid-State Conference boys hockey action.

    Nick Lund opened the scoring for the Lakers for the second consecutive game and recorded the game-winner five minutes into play on assists by Ryan Paskey and Will Stowman. DL outshot the North Stars 14-3 in the period but goalie Jesson Gould kept the Stars in the game.

    Gould’s luck unraveled in a six-goal second period for DL.

    Paskey hit a pipe and DeConcini cleaned up the rebound shorthanded 26 seconds into the period, followed by Adam Gotchie from Ben Unruh and Collin GInnaty a 1:19 for a quick 3-0 lead.

    DeConcini got the hat trick on the power play at 3:20 and had the secondary assist DL’s fifth goal scored by Jeric Giwoyna from Ben Unruh at 4:50.

    BEN BOOMGARDEN

    Trey Seebold continued the bombardment at 6:02 on power play assists by Bailey Tulius and Paskey.

    Paskey had a three point night, all assists.

    Tulius set up DeConcini’s fourth goal at 10:25 and the Lakers went to the second intermission up 7-nil.

    Jackson Carlblom set up Anthony Dahl early in the third period with the final tally of the night.

    DL outshot the Stars 39-11. Ben Boomgarden recorded his first shutout of the season.

    The Lakers (8-6-1, 3-1) host a struggling Kittson Central (1-13-1) club in a Section 8A game at 3 p.m.

    PC 0 0 0 — 0

    DL 1 6 1 — 8
    First Period --

    DL - Lund Goal (even strength) (Paskey, Giwoyna) 5:25.

    Second Period --

    DL - Deconcini Goal (short handed) (Paskey)

    DL - Gotchie Goal (even strength) (Unruh, Ginnaty)

    DL - Deconcini Goal (power play) (Seebold)

    DL - Giwoyna Goal (even strength) (Unruh, Deconcini)

    DL - Seebold Goal (power play) (Tulius, Paskey)

    DL - Deconcini Goal (even strength) (Tulius)

    Third Period

    DL - Dahl Goal (even strength) (Carlblom)

    Saves: PC - Gould 31/39; DL - Boomgarden 11/11

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
