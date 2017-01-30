Laker girls fall to Spuds

Burnside’s unassisted power play goal in the first period held up and sent the Lakers to intermission with a 1-0 lead.

The Spuds came alive in the second period scoring four times on tallies by Kara Werth, Shelbi Guttormson, Hailey Raskey and Kennedy Czichotzki. Moorhead’s first two goals were scored a minute apart to quickly snap momentum from the Lakers.

Guttormson scored the first and last goal of another four-goal outburst in the third period by the Spuds to get the hat trick. She nabbed a loose puck at center ice and skated down as time dwindled to record the milestone with three seconds remaining in the game.

Werth tallied her second goal of the game and Marissa Herdt also scored for Moorhead.

Burnside set up an Anna Payne backhand at 6:49 of the third period for the Lakers’ second goal.

Detroit Lakes (3-19-1) has a crucial section game at Crookston (3-18-2) Tuesday Jan. 31. There is one home opening round playoff game for either Park Rapids, DL or Crookston.

Crookston has lost once to each team. The Lakers have a win against the Pirates, an overtime tie and overtime loss to Park Rapids. The Panthers are likely in the driver’s seat for the home game, but a Laker win would be big for any chance of moving up a spot in the standings.

MHD 0 4 4 — 8

DL 1 0 1 — 2

First Period --

DL - Burnside Goal (power play) 15:23.

Second Period --

MHD - Werth Goal (even strength) (Herdt) 4:55;

MHD - Guttormson Goal (even strength) (Herdt, Cullen) 6:01;

MHD - Raske Goal (power play) (Meyer, Keller) 12:13;

MHD - Czichotzki Goal (even strength) (Mjoness) 12:13.

Third Period --

MHD - Guttormson Goal (short handed) (Mjoness, Cullen) 0:58;

MHD - Werth Goal (even strength) (Herdt) 1:53;

DL - Payne Goal (even strength) (Burnside) 6:49;

MHD - Herdt Goal (even strength) 6:59;

MHD - Guttormson Goal (even strength) 16:56

Saves: MHD - Paige Schmidt 22/24; DL - Kyndra McDougall 31/39