Detroit Lakes fends off Yellowjackets

Both teams turned up the offense after a sluggish first half ending in a 21-20 Perham lead at the break.

Abby Schramel and Lauryn Manning hit back-to-back three-point baskets to give the Lakers some space up 30-24 minutes into the second half and DL held that advantage to a four-point lead with four minutes to play at 45-41.

Schramel and Perham’s Mesa Schultz engaged in a scoring tête-à-tête for two minutes.

Schramel hit a three to put DL up seven but Schultz answered with a field goal. Schramel got fouled and made a pair of free throws, only to have Schultz respond again from the field to cut the Laker lead to 50-45.

After an empty Laker trip, Schultz made her own pair of free throws to pull Perham within three points 50-47 inside the final two minutes.

Laker sophomore guard Lauryn Manning took over on both ends of the floor to put the game away.

Manning followed up Schultz’s run getting to the line to sink two freebies and made back-to-back steals on Perham possessions allowing DL to seal the game from the stripe.

Schultz scored all six of her points in crunch time as the DL defense clamped down on Gabby DeBoer, Serena Langen and Janie Wunderlich. All three Jackets scored in double figures led by DeBoer’s 13 points. Langen and Wunderlich scored 11 each.

Schramel led the Lakers with 14 points and picked up after a slow start scoring a dozen in the second half. Kendra Kvebak had one of her best games of the year and paced the Laker offense early scoring 10 points, eight coming in the first half. She was the only Laker to score more than two points in the opening 18 minutes.

Manning added nine points and gave the Lakers a go-to at the free throw line making all four of her attempts late in the game. Free throw shooting was again a hindrance to DL making less than 50 percent (10-21).

Perham made 15 of 22 attempts (68 percent). The Jackets held a 6-4 advantage in made threes, led by a second half trio from Langen.

Perham falls to 11-5 and will face Crosby-Ironton (8-8) on the road Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Lakers evened their record at 9-9 and begin a two-game Mid-State Conference home stand against Pequot Lakes (13-3, 3-1) Tuesday, Jan. 31, followed by a rematch with Staples-Motley (14-3, 5-1) the following Tuesday. DL is 1-2 in conference play.

PER 21 32 — 53

DL 20 37 — 57

PER - Ga. DeBoer 13, Langen 11, Wunderlich 11, Schultz 6, Beachy 5, Benedict 3, Herrmann 2, Kolofale 1, Muer 1. 15-22 FT

DL - Schramel 14, Kvebak 10, Manning 9, Price 8, Tschider 5, Lunde 3, E. Larson 3, N. Larson 3, Kirchner 2. 10-21 FT