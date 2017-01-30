The victory pushes the Lakers to 3-2 in the section standings, where DL is currently ranked third by QRF points behind East Grand Forks and Northern Lakes.

Playoff seeding is done by coaches vote in 8A making head-to-head wins imperative.

DL has defeated Lake of the Woods, currently in the four spot and does not see Thief River Falls this season, currently fifth in the standings. Warroad is in the sixth position and has a 4-0 victory over the Lakers this year, making for what could be interesting seeding choices after regular season play concludes the third week of February.

DL was 2-2 on the power play on back-to-back goals by Ryan Paskey and Will Green in a three-goal second period to go up 5-0.

Collin Ginnaty had the lone third period tally on assists by Jeric Giwoyna and Will Stowman’s second of the game.

Boomgarden had a quite night in net having to stop only eight shots for the shutout and the Laker offense three 57 shots at Ben Sugden, who made 51 saves in a losing effort.

The Lakers will shoot for four wins in a row at home Tuesday, Jan. 31 against section opponents Red Lake Falls (5-11-1, 2-6-1). DL is 9-6-1 and continues Mid-State Conference play Thursday, Feb. 2 at Wadena-Deer Creek. After a interstate matchup with Grand Forks Central, DL plays home-and-home with Northern Lakes with the conference title and key section points on the line. Those games are Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Pequot Lakes and at home Friday, Feb. 10.

Section 8A standings

QRF, Team, (QRF points), Section, Overall

7 East Grand Forks (75.9) 6-0-0 10-6-2

23 Northern Lakes (61.3) 6-0-0 18-1-1

32 Detroit Lakes (53.1) 3-2-0 9-6-1

35 Lake of the Woods (51.2) 7-2-0 11-5-1

36 Thief River Falls (50.8) 5-1-0 8-11-0

51 Warroad (40.4) 3-3-0 7-12-1

60 Crookston (34.9) 3-4-0 5-12-0

65 Park Rapids Area (29.0) 5-8-0 5-14-1

72 Bagley/Fosston (26.6) 2-6-0 5-11-1

74 Red Lake Falls (25.2) 2-6-1 5-11-1

81 Kittson Central (15.3) 0-10-1 1-15-1

KC 0 0 0 — 0

DL 2 3 1 — 6

First Period --

DL - Lund Goal (even strength) (Kovash) 4:42;

DL - Seebold Goal (even strength) (Gotchie, Tulius) 6:56

Second Period --

DL - Carlblom Goal (even strength) (Stowman, Gotchie) 1:36;

DL - Paskey Goal (power play) (Deconcini) 3:36;

DL - Green Goal (power play) (Gotchie, Kovash) 7:26.

Third Period --

DL - Ginnaty Goal (even strength) (Giwoyna, Stowman)