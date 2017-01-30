Ortloff, Olds earn all-conference wrestling honors

Ortloff won the 145-pound championship defeating Frazee’s No. 8A Tanner Eischens in an 11-4 decision.

Olds defeated Justin Neumann of Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus by a 9-0 major decision in the third place match.

Three other Lakers placed at the tournament. Blake Weber finished fourth at 106 pounds. Fabryon Green placed fifth at 132-pounds and Isaiah Thompson was fifth at 170-pounds.

Despite being without six wrestlers due to illness, the Lakers placed sixth overall in the 12-team tournament with 79.5 points.

Perham scored 268 to win, followed by Frazee with 211 and Park Rapids with 190. United Clay Becker placed 10th with 46 points.

Frazee had two champions: Tanner Schermerhorn at 120 and Tanner Reetz at 132, along with X runners-up: Landon Byer (106), Eischens at 145, Hudson Heimenz (152), and heavyweight Tony Malikowski.

Sam Wamre led UCB with a runner-up finish at 220-pounds dropping a close 9-7 decision to Park Rapids’ Jacob Bittmann.

The Lakers and Badgers will face each other in Lake Park Tuesday, Jan. 31.

HOL/Midstate Conference Tournament

1. Perham 268.0

2. Frazee 211.0

3. Park Rapids Area 190.0

4. Staples Motley 125.0

5. Barnesville 82.5

6. Detroit Lakes 79.5

7. Pequot Lakes-Pine River-B 79.0

8. Crosby-Ironton 68.0

8. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68.0

10. United Clay Becker Badgers 46.0

11. Pelican Rapids 45.0

12. Breckenridge 35.5