Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ortloff, Olds earn all-conference wrestling honors

    By Robert Williams Today at 12:45 p.m.
    Braydon Ortloff defeated Frazee's Tanner Eischens for the 145-pound conference title in Pelican Rapids during Saturday's Heart O' Lakes/Mid-State Conference championships. Tammie Nunn

    Braydon Ortloff and Noah Olds were named all-conference in leading an undermanned Laker wrestling team to a sixth place finish at the Heart O’ Lakes/Mid-State Conference tournament Saturday in Pelican Rapids.

    Ortloff won the 145-pound championship defeating Frazee’s No. 8A Tanner Eischens in an 11-4 decision.

    Olds defeated Justin Neumann of Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus by a 9-0 major decision in the third place match.

    Three other Lakers placed at the tournament. Blake Weber finished fourth at 106 pounds. Fabryon Green placed fifth at 132-pounds and Isaiah Thompson was fifth at 170-pounds.

    Despite being without six wrestlers due to illness, the Lakers placed sixth overall in the 12-team tournament with 79.5 points.

    Perham scored 268 to win, followed by Frazee with 211 and Park Rapids with 190. United Clay Becker placed 10th with 46 points.

    Frazee had two champions: Tanner Schermerhorn at 120 and Tanner Reetz at 132, along with X runners-up: Landon Byer (106), Eischens at 145, Hudson Heimenz (152), and heavyweight Tony Malikowski.

    Sam Wamre led UCB with a runner-up finish at 220-pounds dropping a close 9-7 decision to Park Rapids’ Jacob Bittmann.

    The Lakers and Badgers will face each other in Lake Park Tuesday, Jan. 31.

    HOL/Midstate Conference Tournament
    1. Perham 268.0
    2. Frazee 211.0
    3. Park Rapids Area 190.0
    4. Staples Motley 125.0
    5. Barnesville 82.5
    6. Detroit Lakes 79.5
    7. Pequot Lakes-Pine River-B 79.0
    8. Crosby-Ironton 68.0
    8. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68.0
    10. United Clay Becker Badgers 46.0
    11. Pelican Rapids 45.0
    12. Breckenridge 35.5

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersWrestlingHeart O' Lakes ConferenceMid-State Conference
    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement
    randomness