DL gymnasts capture third straight True Team state title

While not all nine will compete at the MSHSL state championships, where the Lakers will also be going for three in a row, DL definitely put the warning shot out there of being the team to beat, as they have all season.

“We don't really talk about our competition,” head coach Steve Zamzo said. “We focus more on our skill development and trying to be clean. Sometimes the judges give the girls tips on what to clean up in their routines. That is something the girls really take to heart and work to improve.”

DL and Melrose have been ranked one and two in Class A all season and that order continued in team results at True Team with DL scoring 151.525 to the Dutchmen’s 148.225. Austin and Willmar battled for bronze with the Packers edging the Cardinals 145.825 - 145.525.

Justine Lawrence led the Lakers capturing the state all-around title scoring 37.900. Austin’s Maddie Muhlenbach, the defending MSHSL all-around champion, took silver scoring 37.850. Melrose’s Kayla Austing placed third with 37.5.'

“Justine had a great meet,” Zamzo said. “I think her confidence grew as the meet went on. Her floor routine was fun to watch. She landed her double back after competing it for the second time.”

The only other Laker to compete in all four events was Jackson Hegg, who placed ninth with a score of 36.575.

The top five scores are counted at True Team, compared to the usual top four and the Lakers were without a key contributor in Emma Disse.

“Emma injured her knee at practice this week, tweaked it a bit,” said Zamzo. “She is going to be able to start working back this week. It was nice to see the rest of the girls step in and perform well.”

Cora Okeson was strong winning the balance beam competition scoring 9.675; Lawrence finished in sixth (9.5). Okeson tied Muhlenbach for second in the vault (9.650) behind Austing (9.750).

Lexi Yliniemi led the Lakers on floor exercise with a silver score of 9.6. Four Lakers were in the top eight on floor with Okeson tied for bronze 9.575, Hegg in fifth (9.5) and Peyton Jernberg in seventh place (9.45).

DL placed four gymnasts in the top five on bars. Lawrence won the event with a 9.725, followed by follow Laker Molly Lyngaas (9.650) alone in second place. Hegg and Mathia Olds tied for fifth place with matching 9.375 performances.

“The team was pretty excited about our score increase from last year,” Zamzo said. “We scored a 186.0 last year, so a 187.525 was fun to see. We still have room to grow. Scoring a 151 with our top four felt good with the mistakes we had.”

The Lakers got contributions from nine gymnasts including Alexis Ostlie, and Leah Chavez. Hitting 151 is close to a magic number for a team that continues to chase the school scoring record of 151.775.

The Lakers host Park Rapids Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. and Bemidji Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. in the final warmups before a two-week break leading into the section meet at Perham Saturday, Feb. 18.

Class A State True Team Gymnastics Championships

Team results: DL 151.525, Melrose 148.225, Austin 145.525, Sartell 142.550, North Branch 142.175, Becker 140.575, Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka 140.050, Perham 139.150, Worthington 137.150.

Vault

1 Austing, MEL 9.750

T2 Okeson DL 9.650

9 Yliniemi DL 9.475

T12 Lawrence DL 9.4

15 P. Jernberg DL 9.350

18 Hegg DL 9.250

Bars

1 Lawrence DL 9.725

2 Lyngaas DL 9.650

T5 Hegg DL 9.375

T5 Olds DL 9.375

T13 Leah Chavez DL 9.025

Beam

1 Okeson DL 9.675

6 Lawrence DL 9.5

T16 Alexis Ostlie DL 9.175

T21 P. Jernberg DL 9.050

33 Hegg DL 8.450

Floor

1 Austing MEL 9.675

2 Yliniemi DL 9.6

T3 Okeson DL 9.575

T5 Hegg DL 9.5

T7 P. Jernberg DL 9.450

T14 Lawrence DL 9.275

All-Around

1 Lawrence DL 37.9

2 Muhlenbach AUS 37.850

3 Austing MEL 37.400

4 Jennifer Boyle AUS 37.5

5 Abby Webber SAR 37.400

9 Hegg DL 36.575