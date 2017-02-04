Lakers storm back to defeat Sauk Rapids-Rice

Storm shooters could not miss the entire first half and to the midway point of the latter.

The Lakers scrapped to stick with the hot-shooting visitors until a simple change in defensive style altered Sauk Rapids-Rice shots and the entire Laker quintet on the floor found a way to turn the game around.

“We went to a 1-3-1 trapping zone and when you go to a zone it tends to slow the pace down and we don’t like to play slow,” DL head coach Aaron Swenson said. “We didn’t know if we could match up with them very well man-to-man. Coach Motschenbacher suggested that 13 and they still took the shots they were taking in the 2-3 zone, but they were forced to take them quicker and faster and with a little more pressure. That’s a credit to Flint in knowing what he’s doing and I’m happy that he’s my assistant.”

The effect of Motschenbacher’s strategy was obvious as Storm shots immediately found cold rims for a scoreless span of four minutes and DL erased a 13-point deficit.

The Lakers trailed 67-54 and went to a timeout after a Tanner Doppler basket at the eight-minute mark. Doppler scored again out of the break to close to within single digits 67-58.

Tyler Kranz hit one of two free throws for the lone point for the Storm until the four minute mark.

Doppler scored on back-to-back Laker possessions and Daggett nailed his fourth three of the game to cut the lead to 68-66.

On the ensuing possession Jake Bettcher took a charge to get the ball back and Isaac Cihak drained a three to give DL a 69-68 advantage with 4:18 to play.

After an empty Storm trip, Bettcher scored for a 71-68 lead and Kranz answered with a three to knot the game at 71-all heading to a timeout with three minutes on the clock.

“Shots starting falling from outside; that was fun,” said Daggett.

The next 30 seconds produced tense moments at the rim for both teams. A Doppler shot swirled out and a pair of free throws by Cody Landwehr bounced away leaving the game tied.

Daggett floated in front of his bench and sank his fifth three-pointer of the game to rile up the crowd putting DL up 74-71.

“Between Adam, Cihak, and Doppler, they rose up and it was great to see the effort,” said Swenson.

Landwehr answered with a field goal, but the Storm would not see the lead again after Matthew Eichler launched a deep three to no avail after an empty Laker trip.

Cihak put down two pressure-filled free throws for the final points and the Storm had 8.3 seconds to tie the game from a play under their own basket.

The Laker defense created havoc and forced an errant pass. Jackson Haire, and fittingly, Daggett, ended up with the ball not allowing a shot for a big win.

“I’m hoping this is a turnaround and we continue to play like this,” Daggett said.

Daggett led all scorers with 29 points and played a critical role running the point and finding ways to get to the hoop all game long while setting up looks for his teammates.

“He is the quintessential senior leader,” Swenson said. “The kid does everything right. He’s the head coach on the floor. By far, the MVP of our team on and off the floor, and we had a bunch of little fifth graders here tonight and it was fun to see those guys play. These guys look up to Adam Daggett and there isn’t a better role model in this community than Adam.”

The fifth grade players entertained at halftime after the teams went to the locker room with the Storm leading 39-36.

The teams were never separated by more than four points past the midway point of the opening half. The Storm took advantage of a Laker shooting lull to lead by eight 33-25 on a Nathan Waldorf bucket.

Cihak made a trio of his five threes late in the half, his third pulled DL within a point in the final minute.

The first half was a battle as the Lakers were coming off an extended layoff of over a week and the Storm were not in town to give them time to get back up to speed.

“We were really rusty with the nine-day layoff and it showed,” said Swenson. “I got frustrated in the first half and probably didn’t coach as well as I should have - didn’t get them in the right defenses early on. So, I put them in that hole and to their credit, they bailed me out. I was so proud of the effort and to have that adversity and finally break through.”

Tight games were unkind to DL early in the season when a stretch of three nail-biting defeats turned into a five-game losing streak.

The Lakers improve to 7-8 and are 2-3 in section play with no time to rest as Sartell-St. Stephen (9-8, 4-2) comes to town Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. tip as DL looks to push to .500 overall and in 8AAA play. Sartell defeated Thief River Falls 60-57 on the Prowlers’ floor in the only other section game Friday night.

“If we can get both of these, it would be huge,” Daggett said.

Cihak and Daggett combined for 10 of the Lakers’ 11 threes. Kai McLeod also hit from the arc. Cihak scored 21 points; Doppler added 15 to complement Daggett’s 29.

Kranz and Landwehr paced the Storm with 20 and 22 points, respectively. Anthony Massman added 16 points for the Storm (9-9, 3-4).

SR 39 34 — 73

DL 36 40 — 76

SR - Landwehr 22, Kranz 20, Massman 16, Deang 6, Waldorf 6, MIlton-Baumgardner 3.

DL - Daggett 29, Cihak 21, Doppler 15, Pratt 4, McLeod 3, Bettcher 2, Kerzman 2.