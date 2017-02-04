Lakers keep momentum rolling in win over Sabres
Detroit Lakes scored a season-high in points and continued momentum from a big win Friday night in a 90-71 victory over Sartell-St. Stephen at home Saturday afternoon.
“We call it the will and want to,” said DL head coach Aaron Swenson. “They’re willing to put in the work and they want to win.”
Aside from a quick burst to 10 points and an eight-point Sabres’ lead early, DL took command and had a comfortable 15-point lead at halftime 40-25.
“We found a way; made free throws and that is a kid thing in the summertime putting in the time,” said Swenson “We shot them well and were able to distance ourselves.”
DL shooters made 82 percent (27-33) of their free throws, including a key stretch late in the game as the Sabres’ elected to foul in the double bonus to keep time on the clock.
Free throws were a key component to victory. The Sabres made 12-25 (50 percent) which created a 15-point difference on the scoreboard.
The Laker trio of Adam Daggett, Isaac Cihak, and Tanner Doppler led for the second game of the weekend. Daggett had a game-high 29 points; Cihak 24 and Doppler 10. Jake Bettcher and Kai McLeod each had seven points.
“It is huge to keep that winning streak going, especially with kids being sick this week; we had kids missing practice. It was crazy,” Swenson said. “Just extremely happy and proud they came out and decided to get these two and hopefully, we can follow it with a nice road trip on Tuesday and get another section win.”
The Lakers’ five-game win streak evens DL’s overall mark at 8-8 and 3-3 in the section. The Lakers also started a climb from the bottom of the 8AAA standings moving from eighth to sixth place. DL faces eighth-place Thief River Falls (8-10, 0-5) Tuesday, Feb. 7.
SS 25 46 — 71
DL 40 50 — 90
SS - Stark 14, Meyer 12, Belling 11, Markman 10, Simpson 6, Walz 6, Gieske 5, Bertelson 4, Weno 3.
DL - Daggett 29, Cihak 24, Doppler 10, Bettcher 7, McLeod 7, Pratt 5, Kerzman 4, Johnson 2, Price 2. 27-33 6 3s IC 3 AD 2 KM 1