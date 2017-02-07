Thompson wins state title at freshman wrestling tourney

The Lakers had six wrestlers qualified for the tournament: Brody Ullyott, Bradley Swiers, Blaine Henderson, Blake Weber, Nolan Mann and Isaiah Thompson.

“This is an extremely competitive tournament with some very high quality kids,” DL varsity head coach Rob Ullyott said. “It is also a one class tournament, so our kids were competing against all wrestlers in Minnesota. Our team did well.”

Thompson captured a state title at 152-pounds defeating Wyatt Lidberg of St. Michael-Albertville in a 9-3 decision.

Brody Ullyott and Bradley Swiers also placed, each taking seventh place in their weight class.

Ullyott won his last match at 94-pounds in a 9-0 major decision over Irondale’s Charlie Dojan.

Swiers defeated Clete Schere of Delano in a 7-0 decision to place seventh at 100-pounds.

MNGWL Individual State Tournament

1. Kasson-Mantorville 59.5

2. Shakopee 59.0

3. Fairmont/Martin County West 58.5

4. Princeton 58.0

5. St. Michael-Albertville 57.0

6. St. Francis 50.0

7. Forest Lake 49.0

8. Apple Valley 48.0

9. Adrian 43.0

9. Detroit Lakes 43.0

9. Foley 43.0

12. Frazee 42.0