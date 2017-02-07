Johnson qualifies for state ski

“I knew I was close; I didn’t know how close,” said Johnson.

An opposing coach informed Johnson he was in the fifth qualifying position in the early session.

“I knew I’d have to try super hard on my skate; that’s my weaker race, so I was glad it was first because I could make up ground in my classic race,” said Johnson.

The top six individual finishes not on the top two state qualifying teams get bids to the state meet.

Johnson finished in 33:12.53 as the fifth individual qualifier across the finish line and becomes only the second Laker in history to qualify for state cross country meet and skiing in the same year. The first was Chris Ziegler (2004-05), according to Laker Head Coach Dan Josephson.

Johnson completed his classic race in 16:40.53. His morning skate time was 16:32.

“Someone said a Brainerd kid was coming up on me the last quarter mile so I just started grinding it and it was killing me,” said Johnson.

The Laker senior will be making a first appearance since his sophomore year in Biwabik at Giants Ridge, site of the state meet, after missing last year with a knee injury and this year’s regular season meet was canceled.

The Lakers finished in eighth place overall in a field of 13 teams with a score of 264. Behind Johnson, Jack Richards was the second Laker finisher in 42nd place overall (37:02.89), followed by AJ Lindquist in 54th (38:48.00) and Aaron Oakes in 57th (39:33.91).

Brainerd and Little Falls qualified in the team competition. Brainerd scored 380 with four finishers in the top eight. Defending section individual champion Hunter Zupko won by over a half-minute to lead the Flyers to state.

Fellow Flyer Kendal Hendrickson defended her section title finishing first in a time of 35:11.91 to lead the Little Falls girls to the section championship. Hendrickson dominated her race winning by more than one minute over runner-up Gabby Hennes of St. Cloud Tech (36:14.61).

The Flyers scored 386 to win a close race with runners-up Bemidji (370). The top four Flyers finished in the top eight places. Bemidji had three skiers in the top 11.

The DL girls team finished in 10th place with 156 points.

Ellen Teiken (41:20.57) placed 33rd. Anna Hokanson was 56th in a time of 46:00.28, followed by Anna Schumacher in 58th (47:30.11).

The state meet will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge.

Boys team scores: Brainerd 380*, Little Falls 371*, St. Cloud Cathedral-Sartell 350, Bemidji 343, Alexandria 283, Moorhead 274, St. Cloud Tech 264, Detroit Lakes 239, Rocori 215, Otter Tail Nordic 187, Trek North 152, Willmar 147, St. Cloud Apollo 142.

Individual winner: Hunter Zupko, Little Falls 30:03.76

State individual qualifiers:

2 Alex Nemeth SCC-Sartell 30:54.89

3 Timothy Youso BEM 31:43.32

9 Zeb Osgood SC Tech 32:37.95

11 Soren Dybing BEM 32:56.81

12 Aaron Johnson DL 33:12.53

14 David Anderson SCC-Sartell 33:32.30

Laker results:

42 Jack Richards 37:02.89

54 AJ Lindquist 38:48.00

57 Aaron Oakes 39:33.91

59 Jacob Trout 40:28.55

69 Jordan Ryan 43:10.86

Girls team scores: Little Falls 386*, Bemidji 370*, Moorhead 336, Brainerd 332, St. Cloud Tech 329, Alexandria 312, St. Cloud Cathedral-Sartell 311, Willmar 205, Otter Tail Nordic 180, Detroit Lakes 156, Trek North 86, St. Cloud Apollo 82.

Individual winner: Kendal Hendrickson, Little Falls 35:11.91

State individual qualifiers:

2 Gabby Hennes SC Tech 36:14.613

7 Kaethe Schroeder SC Tech 37:23.43

9 Grace Erholtz Brainerd 38:01.95

12 Lauren Buchholz SC Cathedral-Sartell 38:21.89

13 Kate Ludwig MHD 38:23.66

15 Sofie Overturf MHD 38:32.34

Laker results:

33 Ellen Teiken 41:20.57

56 Anna Hokanson 46:00.28

58 Anna Schumacher 47:30.11