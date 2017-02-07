Cards comeback downs Laker girls

The Cardinals entered the game averaging 60 points per game but scored only 16 first half points after working back into the game from a 17-7 deficit to the Lakers early.

Staples-Motley outscored DL 9-3 late in the first half and the Lakers led at the break 20-16.

Bre Price and Kendra Kvebak scored on three quick trips at the beginning of the second half to push the DL lead to double figures 27-17.

Price picked up her fourth foul less than three minutes into the second half and missed 12 minutes of playing time that hampered the DL offensive scheme.

Claire Wolhowe led a Cardinals’ answer to close to 27-25 with 12 minutes to play but the Lakers held the lead until back-to-back buckets by Kelsie Weite put the Cards up 34-32 at the 8:38 mark.

Staples-Motley would not relinquish the lead the remainder of the game. Mikayla Markuson got DL within a point with a pair of free throws trailing 40-39 at 6:31.

Price reentered the game with 3:33 to play and scored on successive trips to pull within four points 59-55, but the Lakers failed to score on six straight trips down the floor and were forced to foul.

The Cardinals clinched the game from the free throw line late.

Free throws were not the strong suit of either team. Both clubs shot 50 percent, DL 9-18 and S-M 13-26.

Wolhowe led all scorers with 20 points, 17 coming in the second half. Weite added 16 for the victors.

Price scored 18 points, nine in each half. Naomi Larson, Markuson and Abby Schramel each scored five points.

The Cardinals completed the season sweep of DL and improved to 16-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference. The Lakers fall to 9-11 and 1-4 in Mid-State play.

SM 16 39 ― 55

DL 20 25 ― 45

SM - Wolhowe 20, Weite 16, Nanik 7, Schimpp 5, Longworth 4, Robben 3.

DL - Price 18, N. Larson 5, Markuson 5, Schramel 5, Kvebak 4, Manning 4, E. Larson 2, Tschider 2.