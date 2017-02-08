Search
    Lakes win sixth straight game

    By Robert Williams Today at 9:47 a.m.
    Isaac Cihak made five three-point baskets and scored 17 points to lead the Lakers to a sixth straight victory Tuesday night at Thief River Falls. Robert Williams/Tribune

    The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team won for the sixth consecutive game after a 63-49 victory on the road at section rivals Thief River Falls Tuesday night.

    The victory was also the third straight over a Section 8AAA opponent.

    “The kids are playing well,” said DL head coach Aaron Swenson. “Had all the makings of a let down game, the kids pushed through and didn’t let that happen.”

    The Lakers made 10 three-point baskets in the game, led by Isaac Cihak’s five and team-high 17 points.

    DL was nearly perfect from the line making seven of eight attempts (88 percent).

    Cihak scored a dozen of his points on four threes in the first half to propel the Lakers to a 34-27 lead at halftime.

    The Prowlers rallied to tie the game at 41-41 midway through the second half but the Lakers responded with a 22-8 run down the stretch to ice the victory.

    Tanner Doppler scored 14 points; Jake Bettcher added 10.

    DL improves to 9-8 overall and 4-3 in the section. There is a logjam of parity in 8AAA competition this year. Fergus Falls is 5-2, Alexandria and Bemidji are 4-2, followed by Sartell-St. Stephen and DL at 4-3, Sauk Rapids is 4-4. Little Falls is 1-4 and Thief River Falls remains winless at 0-6 after Tuesday’s loss.

    The Lakers host Staples-Motley Friday, Feb. 10 looking for a third straight win over a Mid-State Conference foe.

    DL   34 29 — 63

    TRF 27 22 — 49

    DL scoring - Cihak 17, Doppler 14, Bettcher 10, Daggett 7, McLeod 6, Kerzman 4, Pratt 3, Haire 2.

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
