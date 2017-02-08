Lakes win sixth straight game

The victory was also the third straight over a Section 8AAA opponent.

“The kids are playing well,” said DL head coach Aaron Swenson. “Had all the makings of a let down game, the kids pushed through and didn’t let that happen.”

The Lakers made 10 three-point baskets in the game, led by Isaac Cihak’s five and team-high 17 points.

DL was nearly perfect from the line making seven of eight attempts (88 percent).

Cihak scored a dozen of his points on four threes in the first half to propel the Lakers to a 34-27 lead at halftime.

The Prowlers rallied to tie the game at 41-41 midway through the second half but the Lakers responded with a 22-8 run down the stretch to ice the victory.

Tanner Doppler scored 14 points; Jake Bettcher added 10.

DL improves to 9-8 overall and 4-3 in the section. There is a logjam of parity in 8AAA competition this year. Fergus Falls is 5-2, Alexandria and Bemidji are 4-2, followed by Sartell-St. Stephen and DL at 4-3, Sauk Rapids is 4-4. Little Falls is 1-4 and Thief River Falls remains winless at 0-6 after Tuesday’s loss.

The Lakers host Staples-Motley Friday, Feb. 10 looking for a third straight win over a Mid-State Conference foe.

DL 34 29 — 63

TRF 27 22 — 49

DL scoring - Cihak 17, Doppler 14, Bettcher 10, Daggett 7, McLeod 6, Kerzman 4, Pratt 3, Haire 2.