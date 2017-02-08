Northern Lakes clinches Mid-State in victory over DL

Northern Lakes worked the puck down low and Josh Maucieri set up a Donovan wrist shot in front which beat DL goalie Ben Boomgarden for a 2-1 lead midway through the third period.

Boomgarden stopped Maucieri on a breakaway less than a minute later to keep the deficit at one goal.

DL Head Coach Todd Dwyer pulled Boomgarden with one-minute, eighteen seconds left in the game after Bailey Tulius put a puck on net to get a whistle and faceoff in the offensive end.

Matt Stengel made 30 saves in the game for the Lightning, including three big stops in the final minute to preserve the lead.

Donovan opened the scoring with the lone goal of the first period capitalizing on a turnover in the Laker end with eight minutes remaining.

DL's Ryan Paskey answered just 30 seconds into the second period to knot the game at a goal apiece on assists by Tulius and Trey Seebold.

Seebold clanged a potential go-ahead goal off the crossbar in the final minute of the second period.

The two teams meet again Friday, Feb. 10 in Detroit Lakes at 8 p.m. The Lakers (11-8-1, 4-2) can thwart an undefeated run through the conference schedule by the Lightning (20-2-1, 7-0).

DL 0 1 0 — 1

NL 1 0 1 — 2

First Period

NL - Donovan Goal (even strength)

Second Period

DL - Paskey Goal (even strength) (Seebold, Tulius)

Third Period

NL - Donovan Goal (even strength) (Maucieri)

Saves: NL - Matt Stangel 30/31; DL - Ben Boomgarden 36/38