DL defeats Frazee for first time in program history

“This isn’t about beating Frazee; this is about wrestling well and we’re getting close to tournament time here,” Laker head coach Rob Ullyott said. “We’re trying to put ourselves in position to try and make a run at things here and it’s a tall mountain, but I think I can see the clouds up there now.”

That being said, it was a huge deal to take down Frazee and as Olds flexed to a raucous ovation from a capacity crowd on Parents’ Night and high-fived Ullyott coming off the mat, the meaning of the win was obvious.

Olds got the opportunity to put the match away from some stellar performances leading up to his, but enjoyed the spotlight after putting Tweeton down for the clincher against the No. 2-ranked team in Class A.

“I give credit to Noah; he just kept grinding and grinding and just did a great job,” said Ullyott.

In the preceding match at 182, Sean Lundeen and Frazee’s Logan Wacker dueled scoreless to the final minute of the third period before Lundeen scored on an escape in the final 30 seconds for three big points and a 31-16 Laker lead.

“Sean Lundeen, senior captain, I’ve bumped him up several weight classes these last couple weeks and he just continues to battle in there and get those big wins for us,” said Ullyott. “That’s what our leaders are supposed to do.”

The Lakers had a stiff test facing state-ranked wrestlers right off the bat. Brody Ullyott started the match at 106 facing No. 9A Landon Byer. Byer won 14-0, but Ullyott staying off his back and out of technical fall range was key to getting DL going.

“We talked about how that’s important; that’s a victory for us,” said Coach Ullyott. “We saved two points on that.”

Blake Weber had the match of the night in a 4-2 victory over No. 7A Michael Miller at 113 pounds.

“That was a huge win for us, kind of got the ball rolling,” Ullyott said.

DL forfeited to No. 3A (120) Tanner Schermerhorn to trail 10-3.

Payton Jackson defeated Mason Newling at 126 in a major 12-3 decision.

Tanner Reetz, the top ranked Class A 132-pounder, put Frazee up 16-7 with a first period pin of Nolan Mann.

DL’s Fabyon Greer pinned Blaine Beaty at 138 and teammate Braydon Ortloff tied the match 16-all with a 6-4 decision over No. 8A Tanner Eischens.

“There wasn’t one match out there where we didn’t put out an outstanding effort tonight,” Ullyott said. “I’m so proud of these guys.”

Austin Baker gave the Lakers the lead for good with a third period pin of Hudson Hiemenz and Isaiah Thompson, fresh off a state championship at the freshman tournament in the cities last weekend, gave DL a 25-16 lead with his 10-5 decision over Charleton Wake at 160-pounds.

“They just don’t quit wrestling; our guys from 145-up, they’ve been working hard and getting out there and winning the close matches,” said Ullyott.

Marcus Jasken won his match at 170 defeating Gabe Drewes 6-4 to set up Lundeen and Olds for the clinchers.

“It was one of those fun nights,” Ullyott said. “A lot of enthusiasm and I had a lot of old wrestlers come up and shake my hand and they know this one is for them too. It was a great night of Laker wrestling.”

Eight matches went to the third period and the Lakers won seven.

“We worked on some things in practice this week that really showed up tonight in our game plan, so to speak,” said Ullyott. “I thought our conditioning really paid off in the end and in the third period is where we won those matches.”

The Lakers (15-5) end the regular season winners of four straight duals and enter the Section 8AA team tournament on a high note, the likely No. 2 seed behind No. 6AA Perham.

“I’m not going to sit and dwell on Perham,” Ullyott said. “We’re going to go into the practice room and keep doing what we’re doing. Our goal is to be in the best shape we can be going into next weekend. We’ve got a little bit of work to do.”

The section team tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18 in Thief River Falls.

Detroit Lakes 37, Frazee 28

106: Landon Byer (Frazee) over Brody Ullyott(DL) by MAJ DEC 0-14

113: Blake Weber (DL) over Michael Miller (Frazee) by DEC 4-2

120: Tanner Schermerhorn (frazee) Win by Forfeit

126: Payton Jackson (DL) over Kaden Heimenz (Frazee) 12-3 MAJ DEC

132: Tanner Reetz (Frazee) over Nolan Mann (DL) fall in 1:26

138: Fabyon Greer (DL) over Blaine Beaty (Frazee) by fall in 5:09

145: Braydon Ortloff (DL) over Tanner Eischens (Frazee) by DEC 6-4

152: Austin Baker (DL) over Hudson Hiemenz (Frazee) by fall in 1:52

160: Isaiah Thompson (DL) over Charleton Wake (Frazee) by DEC 10-5

170: Marcus Jasken (DL) over Gabe Drewes (Frazee) by DEC 6-4

182: Sean Lundeen (DL) over Logan Wacker (Frazee) by DEC 1-0

195: Noah Olds (DL) over Luke Tweeton (Frazee) by fall in 1:25

220: Rory Drewes (Frazee) over Jacob Hanson (DL) by fall 2:20