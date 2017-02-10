BASKETBALL: Laker girls rebound against Bemidji

Detroit Lakes (10-11) answered in the second half through Breanna Price. The 6-foot-2 forward opened the second half with eight straight points, including six on second-chance opportunities. It gave DL its first lead since before the break at 34-32. Then, after a Laker three, Mikayla Markuson scored a pair of buckets inside to cap off the dominant 15-0 run.

DL worked its way to its biggest lead of the night at 49-38 with an Emily Larson layup off an offensive rebound.

DL received 15 points from Price and 14 from Markuson, while Abby Schramel and Emily Larson added 12 and 10, respectively. Although Bemidji held Detroit Lakes without a field goal in the final four minutes, the Lakers went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe to ice the game away.

The Lakers return to action Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. in a Mid-State Conference game at Park Rapids.

DL 26 41 ― 67

BEM 32 26 ― 58

DL -- Price 15, Markuson 14, Schramel 12, E. Larson 10, Kirchner 7, N. Larson 5, Kvebak 2, Manning 2.

BEM -- Bieberdorf 12, Flatness 9, Edlund 8, Wade 7, Whelan 6, Morgan 5, Naig 4, Alto 3, Nicklason 3, Beard 2.