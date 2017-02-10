Search
    Smith shuts out Lakers in 8A opener

    By Robert Williams Today at 1:02 a.m.
    Park Rapids goalie Julia Smith was stout in net in a shutout Section 8A opening round victory over Detroit Lakes Thusday night at Ted O'Johnson Arena in Park Rapids. Robert Williams/Tribune

    Park Rapids senior goalie Julia Smith stopped all 26 Laker shots and the No. 4-seeded Panthers erupted for five goals in the second period to end the No. 5 Detroit Lakes girls hockey season 6-0 in the play-in round of Section 8A playoffs at Ted O’Johnson Ice Arena in Park Rapids Thursday.

    Both teams needed a quick start and Park Rapids got that from leading scorer Alexa Kennedy with a goal in the opening minute of play.

    The teams skated to an even 11 shots each and a 1-0 Panther lead after one period of play.

    As a Panther power play expired, Taylor Sagen made it 2-0 five minutes into the second and Park Rapids seized momentum quickly getting goals from Tara Johanning, Lexi Hinckley-Smith, Taylor Pingrey and a second from Sagen for the 6-0 lead.

    Sagen is the daughter of former Laker Byron Sagen, Class of 1988.

    JAMIE BOLLIG

    Down 3-0, Laker head coach Gretchen Norby called a timeout and DL came out of the break with an offensive push, but Smith was solid in net. DL’s best chance to score came on a breakaway by Jamie Bollig down right wing but Smith flashed the leather to keep the zero on the scoreboard.

    Park Rapids outshot DL 41-26. Hinkley-Smith was the star of the game with a four-point night (1G, 4A).

    The Lakers season ends with an overall record of 4-21-1. The loss also marks the end for Laker seniors Shannara Wheeler, Taylor Soland, Bollig and Hannah Rhodes, who missed most of the season with an injury.

    Park Rapids improves to 9-15-1 and will face top-seeded Warroad (15-8-2) Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in Warroad.

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
