Smith shuts out Lakers in 8A opener

Both teams needed a quick start and Park Rapids got that from leading scorer Alexa Kennedy with a goal in the opening minute of play.

The teams skated to an even 11 shots each and a 1-0 Panther lead after one period of play.

As a Panther power play expired, Taylor Sagen made it 2-0 five minutes into the second and Park Rapids seized momentum quickly getting goals from Tara Johanning, Lexi Hinckley-Smith, Taylor Pingrey and a second from Sagen for the 6-0 lead.

Sagen is the daughter of former Laker Byron Sagen, Class of 1988.

Down 3-0, Laker head coach Gretchen Norby called a timeout and DL came out of the break with an offensive push, but Smith was solid in net. DL’s best chance to score came on a breakaway by Jamie Bollig down right wing but Smith flashed the leather to keep the zero on the scoreboard.

Park Rapids outshot DL 41-26. Hinkley-Smith was the star of the game with a four-point night (1G, 4A).

The Lakers season ends with an overall record of 4-21-1. The loss also marks the end for Laker seniors Shannara Wheeler, Taylor Soland, Bollig and Hannah Rhodes, who missed most of the season with an injury.

Park Rapids improves to 9-15-1 and will face top-seeded Warroad (15-8-2) Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in Warroad.