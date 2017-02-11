Freeman breaks Mid-State diving record; Lakers runners-up

Freeman and the Panthers’ Spencer Fritze have battled all season with each picking up wins in the regular season and it was more of the same in the afternoon diving session coming down to the last round where Freeman finished with a score of 467.54 to Fritze’s 460.20. Both divers eclipsed Freeman’s mark from 2015 of 446.45.

Fritze was part of the second record broken, which occurred in the first event of the swimming portion - the 200 Medley relay. Fritze swam the second leg after Casimir Simonson and Zach Behrens and anchor Matthew Benson brought home first place with a record-breaking time of 1:44.82. The former mark had stood since 2012 set by Lakers’ Travis King, Quillan Oak, Jared Olson and Isaac Clem (1:46.42).

Park Rapids scored 507 team points to win. Detroit Lakes had a runners-up score of 464. Perham placed third with 185.

The Lakers had one of their best team performances of the year posting 26 season-best performances throughout the meet, with three All-Conference finishes and 10 All-Conference Honorable Mention marks.

Along with Freeman, All-Conference honors went to Josten Bellefeuille after winning the 100-freestyle and the 400-freestyle relay winning team of Tanner Olson, Gabe Kitzmann, Tucker Strawsell, and Lance Parzyck.

Strawsell placed second in both the 200 and 500-freestyle, Landon Lindsey was runner-up in the 100-butterfly, Parzyck placed second in the 100-freestyle, and Quinn Bakken took second in the 100-breaststroke.

The 200-freestyle relay team of Elliot Musielewicz, Freeman, Parzyck, and Olson, also earned a a runner-up finish.

Gabe Kitzmann placed third in the 200 IM, and Musielewicz took third in the 100-breaststroke. The 200 medley relay team of Bellefeuille, Bakken, Lindsey, and Musielewicz, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Connor Haugrud, Lindsey, Freeman, and Bellefeuille, also had third place finishes.

Detroit Lakes has 16 swimmers qualified to compete at the Section 5A Championship Meet on February 24-25 in Bemidji.

Friday’s meet was the final home competition for five DL seniors: Bakken, Freeman, Haugrud, Spencer Heimark and Musielewicz. Haugrud is attending St. John’s University next fall; the other four are all attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Mid-State Conference Championships

Park Rapids 507, Detroit Lakes 464, Perham 185

200 Medley Relay

1 PR 1:44.82

3 DL (Bellefeuille, Q. Bakken, Lindsey, Musielewicz) 1:53.63

4 DL (Gulon, G. Bakken, Holzgrove, Steinke) 2:04.08

200 Freestyle

1 Matthew Benson PR 1:59.41

2 Tucker Strawsell DL 2:00.53

5 Connor Haugrud DL 2:06.08

7 Lance Parzyck DL 2:09.04

9 Elijah Kitzmann DL 2:13.52

200 IM

1 Zach Behrens PR 2:13.23

3 Gabe Kitzmann DL 2:23.92

4 Landon Lindsey DL 2:24.63

6 Garrett Bakken DL 2:32.21

9 Spencer Heimark DL 2:40.45

50 Freestyle

1 Spencer Fritze PR 23.50

4 Allen Holzgrove DL 25.99

5 Elliot Musielewicz DL 26.02

6 Quinn Bakken DL 26.23

1m Diving

1 Zane Freeman DL 467.65

2 Spencer Fritze PR 460.20

4 Edward Johnson DL 307.90

100 Butterfly

1 Zach Behrens PR 57.61

2 Landon Lindsey DL 1:02.25

5 Gabe Kitzmann DL 1:05.96

7 Elijah Kitzmann DL 1:15.21

9 Allen Holzgrove DL 1:15.31

100 Freestyle

1 Josten Bellefeuille DL 53.97

2 Lance Parzyck DL 54.57

4 Tanner Olson DL 55.58

8 Simon Steinke 1:00.34

500 Freestyle

1 Matthew Benson PR 5:22.78

2 Tucker Strawsell DL 5:22.90

4 Connor Haugrud DL 5:53.07

5 John Gulon DL 6:00.12

7 Spencer Heimark DL 6:27.34

200 Freestyle relay

1 PR 1:37.67

2 DL (Musielewicz, Freeman, Parzyck, Olson) 1:39.45

4 DL (E. Kitzmann, Q. Bakken, Holzgrove, G. Kitzmann) 1:44.17

100 Backstroke

1 Casimir Simonson PR 58.73

4 Josten Bellefeuille DL 1:06.98

7 John Gulon DL 1:12.17

8 Simon Steinke DL 1:12.73

100 Breaststroke

1 Kaleb Carlson PR 1:08.02

2 Quinn Bakken DL 1:08.54

3 Elliot Musielewicz DL 1:11.55

5 Garrett Bakken DL 1:13.49

6 Zane Freeman DL 1:14.59

400 Freestyle relay

1 DL (Olson, G. Kitzmann, Strawsell, Parzyck) 3:39.09

3 DL (Haugrud, Lindsey, Freeman, Bellefeuille) 3:55.75