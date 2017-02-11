DL rallies late to top Lightning

The two teams met Tuesday in Pequot Lakes where the Lightning clinched the conference title in a 2-1 victory on two goals by freshman Shane Donovan.

That scenario repeated itself in the second period.

Bailey Tulius gave the Lakers a 1-0 lead unassisted on the lone goal of the opening 17 minutes.

The Lightning responded with a pair of goals in the second period when Jaeger Reed tied the game on a backhand wraparound to the short side and helped set up the go-ahead goal with some tic-tac-toe passing with Donovan after a solid Josh Maucieri outlet pass. Reed and Donovan exchanged the puck back-and-forth setting up Donovan for the 2-1 lead.

Tulius took a slash at the second period buzzer to give the Lightning more momentum, despite being outplayed by DL, heading to intermission.

Northern Lakes failed to capitalize on the power play to start the third, but held the lead for 12 game minutes.

Laker captain DeConcini wound up a slapshot from between the circle and blue line at a tough angle and scored to tie the game.

A minute later, Trey Seebold and Tulius crashed the net with Seebold setting up a rebound opportunity clanged in by Tulius with the game-winner.

The victory keeps Northern Lakes from running the table in the Mid-State Conference as the Lighting finish 7-1. DL locked up sole possession of second place at 5-2 with a game remaining at Park Rapids Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The game had section seeding implications combined with Crookston’s 2-1 victory in Baudette over Lake of the Woods Friday night. Behind the obvious top seed East Grand Forks, seeds two through seven will likely create interesting conversation during Wednesday’s coaches vote. The result of Detroit Lakes at Park Rapids Tuesday could further muck up the seeds.

NL 0 2 0 — 2

DL 1 0 2 — 3

First period

DL - Tulius (unassisted)

Second period

NL - Reed (Westlund)

NL - Donovan (Reed, Westlund)

Third period

DL - DeConcini (Unruh, Morris)

DL - Tulius (Seebold, Paskey)

Saves NL - Stangel 37/40; DL - Boomgarden 16/18