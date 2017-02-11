Lakers win despite record effort by Cards’ Smith

“The last two minutes, we strictly ran two guys at him the entire time and when he pulls up from, literally, 35-feet, I mean, that’s impressive,” said DL head coach Aaron Swenson.

The Lakers led comfortably at halftime 43-30, but Smith scored 32 of his school-record 43 points, including nine of his 10 threes, in a 52-point Cardinals’ second half and made it a tense game in the waning minutes. Smith was willing to throw up shots from anywhere and found success more times than not playing hardcore in a personal zone.

“You’re going to get grind out wins like this in the Mid-State Conference,” Swenson said. “With a kid like that, he’s a special player. Nights like this are going to happen.”

Smith also scored his 1,000th career point in the game and, at times, made the other nine players on the floor look like they were standing around. He was under the glass rebounding, getting his own misses for putbacks, and created waves of incredulous groans and cheers from the respective fanbases.

DL still led by 14 points with only four minutes remaining. Smith set up Mason Rychner on a nice feed to pull within nine at 70-61 with only two minutes to go.

Smith hit a three to pull within six and Derek Kennedy got the Cards within five at 73-68.

The Cards were forced to put the Lakers on the line in the double bonus in the final minute of play and DL was able to keep the ball in the hands of their top scorers.

Adam Daggett sank a pair and Smith sprinted down court to even up the exchange with a bucket.

Daggett made four straight to push DL back up 79-73 while Smith fought to get good shots against the Laker double team, coming up empty.

Isaac Cihak and Logan Pratt had trips to the line making one of two each, Connor Froke missed a pair and Smith missed a front end before draining back-to-back threes from way downtown like he was playing a game of horse.

The Cards sent Cihak to the line with DL up 82-79 and four seconds on the clock. Cihak buried both to take the drama out of the situation, but it didn’t stop Smith from sprinting to half court and burying his 10th bomb of the night at the buzzer.

He put on a show and ticket buyers got more than their money’s worth in the second half.

The Lakers did not play their best, but continued to put up enough points to keep opponents at bay - winning for the seventh consecutive time to improve to 10-8 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

“We’re struggling to find the gel point on the offensive end, but we still scored 84,” Swenson said. “As long as we commit on the defensive end, even if we struggle, we’re going to win a lot of games that way.”

The Lakers started strong in both halves but got caught in a scoreless rut in each session that allowed the Cardinals to stay in the game. DL also played without Jake Bettcher for most of the game after leaving early with an ankle injury.

Cihak and Daggett were consistent, each scoring 29 points. Each player had five threes in the game, something Laker fans have grown accustomed to lately.

Pratt added seven as the Laker big man continues to help shape the team down the stretch. Tanner Doppler and Jake Kerzman each scored six points.

Getting more players involved on the offensive end and added bench scoring is an obvious goal for this team.

“That’s what we’re trying to figure out,” Swenson said. “We know Doppler can score too, but do we have a fourth guy who can get us double digits? Can a fifth guy on one night go for 12? That’s what we’re looking for.”

DL gets that opportunity on Valentine’s Day on the road against a struggling Moorhead club. The Spuds are 3-16 overall, 2-8 in the last 10 games.

SM 30 52 — 82

DL 43 41 — 84

SM - Smith 43, Skeesick 15, Lombard 8, Fietek 6, Rychner 5, Kennedy 3, H. Carlson 2.

DL - Cihak 29, Daggett 29, Pratt 7, Doppler 6, Kerzman 6, McLeod 4, Price 2, Haire 1.