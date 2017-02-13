Lakers pick up Mid-State win over Panthers

Kendra Kvebak, Breanna Price and Abby Schramel scored a pair of baskets each and an Emily Larson three-pointer gave DL a 24-9 lead early before Park Rapids responded with an 8-0 to close to 29-17 at the half.

Price and Larson scored off rebounds to push the lead to 39-22 with 14 minutes to play before Park Rapids went on a 20-5 run to cut the Laker lead to 44-42 midway through the second half.

Schramel and Mikayla Markuson hit three-pointers to spark an 11-1 run for a 54-43 lead with 3:25 left.

The Lakers sealed the win by hitting nine free throws down the stretch. DL made 15 of 25 (60 percent) free throws in the game.

Three DL shooters were in double figures led by Price’s 14, Schramel with a dozen and Lauren Tschider scored 11 points

Detroit Lakes’ record improves to 11-11 overall and 2-4 in conference play. Park Rapids falls to 9-11 and 1-6.

DL will travel to Moorhead (16-6) Tuesday, Feb. 14 to face the Spuds and junior all-time leading scorer Sam Haiby in the nightcap of a doubleheader with the boys teams at 7 45 p.m. The boys game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip.

DL 29 38 — 67

PR 17 41 — 58

DL: E. Larson 9, N. Larson 5, Kvebak 4, Price 14, Schramel 12, Manning 4, Tschider 11, Markuson 6, Greggersen 2.

PR: Warne 9, Ka. Coborn 5, Ke. Coborn 7, McCollum 16, Jewison 2, Michaelson 13, P. Johnson 6.