Richards named to Top Prospects tournament

Justin Misiak will be making his second consecutive appearance, while Travis Kothenbeutel and Jon Richards (Detroit Lakes) will each be going for the first time – all joining the Central Division team.

Richards is third on the team in goals (14) and fourth in points (28), leading all Bruins rookies in both categories.

The Callaway, Minn. native has found great chemistry with Misiak and Cole Lawrence to create one of the more dangerous lines in the NAHL. Richards played six games as an affiliate player last season, and had three assists. His first NAHL goal came at the Blaine Showcase on September 23 of this season against Johnstown.

