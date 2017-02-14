Gymnasts ramping up for title defense

Individual qualifying for the second day of state is also on the line.

“They’re throwing the biggest, baddest skills they can to be one of the top four in each event,” DL head coach Steve Zamzo said. “They’re to the point where their skills are what they are. They’ve proven all season long that they’re one of the top teams. You don’t get those big scores without big skills. They’re working on things to get bigger.”

A dozen gymnasts make up the section roster including Peyton Jernberg, Justine Lawrence, Alexis Ostlie, Emily Smith and quad-captain Johanna Jernberg.

Senior captain Mathia Olds, who suffered a recent ligament injury in her arm, will miss the section meet.

Emma Disse recently returned to practice after missing three weeks with a knee injury. She will likely compete, but is still in a wait-and-see mode this final week of practice.

“I’m just starting to practice fully; this week it’s day by day,” said Disse.

The Lakers have dealt with injuries all season and over the course of winning back-to-back state titles. This year’s lineup looked different nearly every meet but did not deter the team from continuing pursuit of the school scoring record.

“We have so much depth and we still got the 151s without our full team,” said sophomore Lexi Yliniemi.

The school record is 151.775 and the Lakers have been within decimal points of it multiple times. That isn’t the only record in sight.

“We really want to break the state record; it’s easy to think about sections because we just have to think sections first, then state,” Yliniemi said.

Topping their own school mark at state will also garner the Class A team scoring record of 150.400, set by Perham in 2005. DL finished 0.175 points off the mark last year in Minneapolis.

First things first and that’s to win Saturday in Perham and the formula for success was found early in the year.

“One of our biggest things is the team,” said senior captain Leah Chavez. “That was one of our problems early in the year; we would think more individually than as a team. Once we started focusing on the bigger picture; we had to think of it as one unit. When we do that we perform much better.”

The varsity was undefeated this year and hasn’t lost a meet since winning the section for the first time in Perham in 2014. There were two narrow victories this year that helped push the team to new levels.

“A few of the meets this season were really close and sometimes we felt like we didn’t deserve to win a meet, at least twice this season,” said Chavez. “They were really close calls. Just because we’ve won two state titles doesn’t mean we have to stop working. Getting that close to another team really helped push ourselves and be like, we really need to start buckling down.”

Chavez has responded from an early season injury that caused her to miss the first three meets of the year, but has been healthy down the stretch.

So has the fourth captain and 2015 state all-around champion Molly Lyngaas, who has led the team on bars this year in the only event she can compete in due to a pair of foot injuries that caused her to miss all of last year. Getting a shot at returning to state after her comeback is a big deal for the former champ.

“This is the most I’ve been excited,” she said. “I just want to do the best for my team at sections and see where it goes from there.”

Lyngaas will return to Minneapolis with more than just state meet history, she has big time life experience to back that up.

“I learned a lot through this whole experience,” said Lyngaas. “Being patient and being able to push through things. Before, when I had a bad day in the gym it was hard for me to push through that kind of a thing. This taught me, definitely, how to push through if something doesn’t go my way.”

The likely duo of sophomore Cora Okeson and freshman Jackson Hegg are expected to compete in the all-around at sections. Both proved they can finish atop the podium multiple times this season.

Okeson and Disse have top spots at state to defend, as well.

Okeson was last year’s silver all-around medalist. Disse is hoping to get back to top form to defend her state floor exercise individual title.

“Sections is the number one goal for right now,” she said. “If I get farther than that, I definitely want to get back up there.”

The Laker junior has a lot of personality that she used with a nearly flawless routine to win last year.

“It’s all about showing it off,” Disse said.

She also knows what it takes to get the opportunity.

“It’s one routine at a time,” she said. “One routine, one vault at a time and the energy builds up and momentum keeps flowing. That’s what keeps us going. Everyone is focusing on what they have to do. As long as everyone does their job, we’ll get to where we need to be.”

Yliniemi also has the chops to win an individual title but was hampered by an ankle injury at state in 2016. Up and down the Laker lineup are threats to the top of the podium.

“I have a lot more confidence going in this year,” Yliniemi said. “We just have to compete how we do in practice.”

Peyton Jernberg, another sophomore, placed on vault and floor at state last year. Lawrence provided key numbers at state team. Anyone from the 12 rostered gymnasts can be the key to repeating.

“You’re comfortable with it; it’s not new,” said Zamzo. “You get nervous because there’s a lot at stake. Still, there is that comfort. The team is a big thing. These girls work well together and are very sisterly-like where they care about each other.”

DL will send five gymnasts to each event Saturday, Feb. 18 at Prairie Wind Middle School in Perham. The top four scores will be used for team calculation and the top four overall scores in all-around and each apparatus qualify for state.

“Obviously, the individual is important, but it’s team first,” Chavez said.

The Section 8A championships are scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. with the march of teams and anthem. Competition begins at 1 p.m.