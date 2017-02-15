Search
    Tonsfeldt double leads Spuds past Laker girls

    By Robert Williams Today at 9:32 a.m.

    Moorhead senior forward Brooke Tonsfeldt recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Moorhead to a 71-52 victory over Detroit Lakes Tuesday night in Moorhead.

    Tonsfeldt was hot early pushing the Spuds to a 15-5 advantage.

    The Lakers stayed within a 10-point margin the remainder of the half.

    Mikayla Markuson hit a three-point basket to cut Moorhead’s lead to 34-24 and Bre Price had the final bucket of the half to head to the locker room only down eight points.

    The Spuds kicked into gear in the second half on a 37-21 run to lead 71-45 with four minutes to play. Freshman guard Ayana Blythe poured in 20 points for Moorhead.

    Emily Larson led the Lakers with 12 points; Bre Price had 10. Abby Schramel was limited to eight points after finding foul trouble.

    Moorhead has won five consecutive games to improve to 17-6 overall. Detroit Lakes falls to 11-12 and will face Albany in the final home game of the regular season Friday, Feb. 17. The Huskies are 14-8.

    DL     26 26 — 52

    MHD 34 37 — 71

    DL - E. Larson 12, Price 10, Schramel 8, N. Larson 7, Markuson 6,  Manning 5, Clem 2, Kirchner 2.

