Cihak spurs Laker boys over Moorhead

DL held a five-point cushion for much of the second half. Moorhead closed to 59-56 with five minutes to play. Both teams kept pace with DL outscoring the Spuds 13-11 down the stretch to a 72-67 advantage finishing on a 9-8 scoring exchange for victory.

Adam Daggett scored 20 points and announced via Twitter that he will continue his basketball career at Concordia College next season joining former teammate Jacob Pazdernik.

Moorhead freshman guard Drew Hagen set a Spuds’ school record with nine three-point baskets and a team-high 29 points to keep the Spuds in the game. Noah Melton scored 15 points; Alend Alemadi added a dozen.

Tanner Doppler was in double figures for DL with 11 points.

The Spuds fall to 3-18 and have lost five straight games.

The Lakers pushed their win streak to eight games and improve to 11-8 overall.

DL travels to Albany (4-17) Friday, Feb. 17.

DL 40 41 — 81

MHD 32 43 — 75

DL - Cihak 32, Daggett 20, Doppler 11, McLeod 6, Bettcher 6, Haire 2, Pratt 2, Kerzman 2.

MHD - Hagen 29, Melton 15, Alemadi 12, Harden 5 Garcia 5 Larson 6, Nelson 2, N/A 1