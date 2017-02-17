Johnson finishes 72nd at state Nordic

It is the second state finish for Johnson this year after placing 48th at the state cross country meet at St. Olaf in November.

Johnson is only the second Laker athlete to qualify for both competitions in back-to-back sports seasons. The first was Chris Ziegler (2004-05), who placed 82nd at cross country and 13th overall in Nordic.

Johnson was in 77th place after the morning 5k freestyle (15:26) and moved up five positions to 72nd overall after a Classical time of 16:15.7 and total pursuit time of 31:41.7. There were 159 individual competitors.

Section 8 champion Hunter Zupko of Little Falls was 18th (14:19) after the morning session and remained there after a Classical run of 15:28.7 tp finish in 29:47.7.

Xavier Mansfield of Spring Lake Park captured the state individual title in a time of 28:23.2.

Minneapolis Southwest scored 421 to edge Wayzata (405) for the team championship. Section 8 representatives Brainerd (273) and Little Falls (259) placed 11th and 13th, respectively, out of 16 teams.

Backman 40th at State Alpine

In the state Alpine Slalom championships held at Giant’s Ridge Wednesday, Andrew Backman of Norcross, who trains at Detroit Mountain, placed 40th (1:25.10) in a field of 89 skiers.

Elliott Boman, a senior at Cannon Falls High School who competes on a co-op with Northfield High School, won the individual state championship for the second time in three seasons with a with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 14.53 seconds. He was also the 2015 champion.