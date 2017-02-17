HOCKEY: Lakers drop regular season finale in St. Paul

Collin Ginnaty setup the Lakers’ first goal scored by Bailey Tulius four minutes into the game on the power play to go to intermission trailing 3-1.

Luke Moberg and Tommy Heesch kept momentum rolling for the home team as Johnson built a 5-1 lead before Will Green scored for the Lakers on a NIck Lund helper.at 12:28 of the second period.

Dylan McClellan tallied less than two minutes later for a 6-2 advantage after two periods of play.

Ben Boomgarden gave way to backup goalie Ryan Wheeler, who made his Laker varsity debut in the game.

Heesch added the lone goal of the third period for the 7-2 final.

The Lakers suffered a big loss after Thursday’s game when Trey Seebold was cut by a skate blade and suffered a tendon injury that will require surgery. Seebold was unavailable for Friday’s game and will miss the postseason leaving a hole for another player to step up and join the top line against Crookston Thursday, Feb. 23 in the section playoff opener.

The Lakers finish regular season play with a record of 13-9-2 and head into the playoffs 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

DL 1 1 0 — 2

SP 3 3 1 — 7

First Period

SP - Campbell Goal (even strength) (Heffernan) 0:14;

SP - Austin Goal (even strength) (Ranum) 0:45;

SP - Heffernan Goal (even strength) (Moberg) 1:22;

DL - Tulius Goal (power play) (Ginnaty) 4:27.

Second Period

SP - Moberg Goal (even strength) (Wieffering, Campbell) 6:05;

SP - Heesch Goal (even strength) (Austin) 10:02;

DL - Green Goal (even strength) (Lund) 12:28;

SP - McClellan Goal (even strength) (Heffernan) 13:53.

Third Period

SP - Heesch Goal (even strength) (Ranum) 1:00

Saves: SP Weintzweig/Lee 13/15; DL - Boomgarden/Wheeler 26/33