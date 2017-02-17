BASKETBALL: DL boys defeat Albany for ninth straight win

The Lakers built an 11-point lead by halftime 33-22 and just missed their scoring average of 70 points by a bucket.

During the nine-game streak, DL is averaging 78.5 points per game compared to 62.9 points per game in the first 11 games of the season, in which DL won only three.

Head Coach Aaron Swenson is looking for more balanced scoring from the rest of the lineup and the bench.

Kai McLeod and Jake Bettcher were close to double figures with eight and seven points each.

DL has six games remaining, three at home and the final three on the road. The Lakers will face two Mid-State opponents and three sections teams, including two with Alexandria that will be key to playoff seeding.

Detroit Lakes has not lost since Jan. 13 at Crosby-Ironton and the Rangers kick off a three-game home stand for the Lakers Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium.

C-I has clinched the Mid-State Conference championship and can run the table to finish 8-0 with a victory over DL. The Lakers are 4-2 in MId-State play and 12-8 overall.

Albany falls to 4-18 on the year.

DL 33 35 — 68

AL 22 32 — 54

Laker scoring: Cihak 18, Daggett 18, Doppler 10, McLeod 8, Bettcher 7, Kerzman 4, Haire 2, Pratt 1.