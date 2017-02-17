Navratil’s late three gives Huskies victory in DL

The Huskies had a foul to give and used it to slow down DL’s final rush up the court. From the ensuing inbounds play, the Lakers had trouble setting up a shot to tie the game and Naomi Larson’s heave at the buzzer from the top of the key would not fall.

Bre Price sank a pair of key free throws with 19.8 seconds left to tie the game at 57 for only the third tie score of the second half.

There were four lead changes in the final 18 minutes with Navratil hitting key baskets to put Albany back ahead.

The Huskies used a 9-0 run late in the first half to take a 32-27 lead at halftime. Lauren Tschider hit a big three-pointer for the final basket of the half to give the Lakers’ momentum heading to the locker room.

The score was back-and-forth early. DL’s Lauryn Manning had steals and baskets to thwart consecutive Albany possessions giving the Lakers a one-point lead before Albany’s run to the halftime horn.

DL was nearly perfect at the free throw line making 12 of 13 attempts and have improved greatly at the line late in the season.

Emily Larson led the Lakers with 12 points. Abby Schramel scored 11. Price and Manning each scored nine.

DL's quintet of upperclassmen: Naomi Larson, Maycen Kirchner, Kendra Kvebak, Mikayla Markuson and Schramel got the starting nods as the Lakers celebrated Senior Night.

Navratil led all scorers with 23 points, including four threes made all in the second half. Madison Schmitz added 14 points for the victors.

DL drops two games below .500 at 11-13 with two Mid-State Conference games remaining in the regular season at Pequot Lakes (16-7, 5-2) Tuesday, Feb. 21 and at Crosby-Ironton (13-10, 3-4) Friday, Feb. 24. The Lakers are 2-4 in conference play.

Albany improved to 15-9 overall.

AL 32 28 — 60

DL 27 30 — 57

AL - Navratil 23, Schmitz 14, Kollodge 9, Johnson 8, Meyer 4, Seiler 2.

DL - E. Larson 12, Schramel 11, Manning 9, Price 9, Markuson 6, N. Larson 4, Tschider 4, Kvebak 2.