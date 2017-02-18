Lakers dominate Section gymnastics championships

The Lakers completed their performances with a new school scoring mark of 151.950, something they had been chasing all season with plenty of near misses. The former mark was 151.775 set in 2015.

"We were definitely going for it, but with our start we knew we really had to work for it,” Cora Okeson said. “Now that we've got it, it feels really good."

DL got off to a slow start by their standards scoring 36.9 on bars. That mark was better than the eight other teams but not good enough for the two-time defending state champions. The Lakers left the gym and had a group meeting before coming back for their next rotation on balance beam.

"There was a lot of pressure; they felt it," said Laker head coach Steve Zamzo. "That's what happened right away and then they relaxed and teamed up."

"It was a motivational talk," Peyton Jernberg said.

Freshman Jackson Hegg defended her bars section title winning with a 9.550, while Okeson placed fourth scoring 9.150.

The team chat worked as the Lakers came out and performed the meet’s top five beam performances sweeping the top four state individual qualifying spots and fifth for good measure led by Jernberg’s section championship score of 9.725. Okeson started off with a fifth place score of 9.175, followed by Alexis Ostlie with 9.25, and Disse with a 9.35 leading up to Jernberg. Upon finishing her dismount, any sense that the Lakers might not be at the top of their game was quickly extinguished.

“That took the wind out of their sails,” assistant coach Joe Lindgaard remarked after watching Jernberg.

Hegg followed up with a silver medal performance scoring 9.45 to send DL to the floor with a head of steam and a lot of confidence.

"Staying on the beam, having sticky beam and hitting on floor,” Okeson said. “We knew we had to pick it up and keep going."

"We've been in a situation like this before," said Zamzo. "We've persevered and worked really hard and have done well after something like that. They got themselves turned around and really performed on beam."

Like champions, the Lakers continued to push to be better and will continue to do that the week leading up to state.

"We didn't do as well as we could have on bars and we can always do better on beam and every other event, but knowing that we came so close to that 152, we know what to do," Disse said.

"I definitely could have done better," said Okeson. "We all need to work on our skills some more. We need to do more reps so we're more comfortable and can go hit it at state."

The 2015 Lakers set the state floor exercise record of 38.350 and the 2017 team lit up the Perham mat with a score that would top that record of 38.925.

Disse, the defending state floor exercise champion in Class A, has been out with a knee injury and had to follow up some huge performances from her teammates but topped everyone with a winning routine that was awarded the highest score of the day at 9.8.

“We had such a great day on floor," said Disse. "I didn't really have a goal for a score. I’ve been out for a month and just wanted to go out and compete."

Teammates Okeson (9.75) and Yliniemi (9.725) set the bar incredibly high and Disse used her personality and got the crowd involved while performing near perfection to take gold. Perham’s Jada Olsen scored a 9.675 to grab the fourth state spot just ahead of Jernberg’s 9.65 in fifth place.

The Lakers finished on vault with the 2016 champion Yliniemi winning again with a score of 9.7.

"I wanted to focus that it isn't sections and it's just another meet," she said.

Okeson and Jernberg took silver and bronze scoring 9.65 and 9.6, respectively. Perham’s Sydney Bahls placed fourth with 9.475, edging out DL’s Emily Smith for the final state spot.

Smith, a sophomore, has worked hard to crack the tough Laker lineup and scored 9.4 in a challenging group of gymnasts. Hegg placed sixth with a 9.325.

Okeson was a repeat section all-around champion with Hegg the runner-up. The Laker duo finished within three-tenths of each other. Okeson won with 37.725; Hegg took silver with 37.425, followed by Perham’s Jada Olsen 37.025 and Bahls 36.200.

DL’s record team score was more than eight points higher than runners-up Perham and an amazing 13 points better than third place Alexandria.

"I'm super excited and I hope at state we can get even higher,” Yliniemi said.

To do that and break the state record of 150.4 set by Perham in 2005, Laker gymnasts will spend the next week refining and perfecting their skills.

"We're going to try to perfect landings and the little things," said Yliniemi. "Try to stick everything; point your toes and every little thing like that."

"I'm hoping when we're down at state that we can pull everything together and hit that 152, 153," said Zamzo. "I would love for those kids to have their name on that."

"I'm so proud of my team and everyone," Disse said. "We definitely pulled through; it was awesome."

The State Class A Gymnastics team championships will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at the Sports Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Competition begins at 11 a.m. Six Lakers: Yliniemi, Okeson, Jernberg, Hegg, Disse and Ostlie will compete in the state individual meet on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Section 8A Gymnastics Championships

Team results:

1 Detroit Lakes 151.950

2 Perham 143.650

3 Alexandria 138.575

4 Fergus Falls 138.325

5 Long Prairie/Grey Eagle 129.150

6 MAHACA 125.925

7 Park Rapids 117.0

8 Little Falls 112.350

9 Big Stone 109.650

Individual results (Top four advance to state)

Vault

1 Lexi Yliniemi DL 9.7

2 Cora Okeson DL 9.65

3 Peyton Jernberg DL 9.6

4 Sydney Bahls PER 9.475

5 Emily Smith DL 9.4

6 Jackson Hegg DL 9.325

Uneven Parallel Bars

1 Jackson Hegg DL 9.550

2 Jada Olsen PER 9.4

3 Carly Breitenfeldt PER 9.350

4 Cora Okeson DL 9.150

5 Justine Lawrence DL 9.1

6 Molly Lyngaas DL 9.1

8 Leah Chavez DL 8.85

Balance Beam

1 Peyton Jernberg DL 9.725

2 Jackson Hegg DL 9.450

3 Emma Disse DL 9.350

4 Alexis Ostlie DL 9.250

5 Cora Okeson DL 9.175

Floor Exercise

1 Emma Disse DL 9.8

2 Cora Okeson DL 9.75

3 Lexi Yliniemi DL 9.725

4 Jada Olsen DL 9.675

5 Peyton Jernberg DL 9.65

9 Jackson Hegg DL 9.1

All-Around

1 Cora Okeson DL 37.725

2 Jackson Hegg DL 37.425

3 Jada Olsen PER 37.025

4 Sydney Bahls PER 36.200