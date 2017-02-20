DL wrestlers section runners-up

The runner-up finish was the fourth trip to the section final in the past 15 seasons for the Lakers. DL lost to Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus in 2014 and Perham in 2013, along with back-to-back championship victories defeating Roseau in 2004 and Hibbing in 2005.

Perham jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the championship match. The Lakers got their two victories in back-to-back matches when Braydon Ortloff got the Lakers on the board with a 10-4 decision over Wyatt Guck.

Austin Baker pinned Perham 152-pounder Gage Paurus at 4:15 to cut the lead to 28-10 with six matches still left on the docket. Paurus nearly erased a big second period deficit with a near fall, but Baker fought back for the victory.

Perham picked up bonus points in all six remaining matches, four pins, one technical fall and a major decision to claim their third consecutive 8AA championship.

The Lakers opened the tournament with a 74-6 blowout victory over PLPRB.

The match began with pins for both teams. Brody Ullyott got DL on the board with a three-minute and four-second stick of Riley Wilson. Addisuone Harrington pinned DL’s Blaine Henderson in the first period to knot the score 6-6.

The Lakers swept the remaining matches with back-to-back pins from Blake Weber and Payton Jackson to get the run started.

Fabyon Greer won a major and PLPRB forfeited at 138. Ortloff won by major decision and Baker pinned Peter Kornay in 33 seconds. Marcus Jasken, Sean Lundeen, Noah Olds, Jordan Skadsem, Jacob Hanson and heavyweight Charles Barnett finished the match with six consecutive pins.

The Lakers faced No. 3 Bemidji in the semifinals defeating the Lumberjacks 33-31.

DL controlled the end of the match holding a 33-22 lead with two matches to go needing either Hanson at 220 or Barnett to avoid being pinned to secure the victory.

Hanson and Kaleb Beam went to overtime tied 1-1. Beam got a takedown for the individual victory but Hanson had sealed the Lumberjacks’ fate giving DL a trip to the finals.

Ullyott and Weber started off with decisions for DL, but Bemidji grabbed a 10-6 lead when Joe Hudson pinned Thad Schlauderaff and Dan Solum picked up a 13-5 major decision over Jackson.

Fabyon Greer and Bemidji’s Alan Wouri traded pins to keep even at 16-12 Jacks.

The Laker middleweights have been strong all season creating match momentum and Ortloff (145), Isaiah Thompson (152) and Baker at 160 recorded three straight pins to give DL an important advantage on the scoreboard up 30-16.

Olds provided the clinching points with a 3-1 decision over Bemidji’s Nic Geiger in the 182-pound match.

The Lakers finished the season with a 17-6 overall mark in duals and will compete at the Section 8AA individual championships for trips to state in Fergus Falls Feb. 24-25. The top two wrestlers from each weight class advance.

Perham 61, Detroit Lakes 10

106: Owen Werner (P) over Brody Ullyott (DL) by MAJ DEC 12-3

113: Gabe Belluefuille (P) over Blake Weber (DL) by DEC 5-4

120: Leighton Rach (P) over Thad Schlauderaff (DL) by fall in 0:12

126: Jack Fudge (P) over Payton Jackson (DL) by DEC 8-6

132: Ben Nelson (P) over Fabyon Greer (DL) by fall in 1:17

138: Dylan Fudge (P) over Garett Nelson (DL) by fall in 1:18

145: Braydon Ortloff (DL) over Wyatt Guck (P) MAJ DEC 10-2

152: Austin Baker over Gage Paurus (P) (DL) by fall in 4:15

160: Evan Guck (P) over Marcus Jasken (DL) by fall in 3:26

170: Zack Peterson (P) over Sean Lundeen (DL) MAJ DEC 15-6

182: Dawson Kellogg (P) over Noah Olds (DL) by fall in 1:49

195: Ty Moser (P) over Jordan Skadsem (DL) by Tech fall 18-3

220: Ryan Schmitz (P) over Jacob Hanson (DL) by fall in 0:26

285: Jonathon Staebler (P) over Charles Barnett (DL) by fall in 0:48

Detroit Lakes 33, Bemidji 31

106: Brody Ullyott(DL) over Darren Roth(B) dec 5-2

113: Blake Weber(DL) over Bryce Golden(B) dec 3-2

120: Joe Hudson(B) over Thad Schlauderaff(DL) in 1:24

126: Dan Solum(B) over Payton Jackson(DL) maj dec 13-5

132: Fabyon Greer(DL) over Owen Lucas(B) in 3:46

138: Alan Wouri(B) over Garett Nelson(DL) in :30

145: Braydon Ortloff(DL) over Nate Golden(B) in 4:23

152: Austin Baker(DL) over Colton Hinrichs(B) in 1:18

160: Isaiah Thompson(DL) over Corey McCallister(B) in 2:44

170: Nick Peterson(B) over Sean Lundeen(DL) dec 7-3

182: Noah Olds(DL) over Nic Geiger(B) dec 3-1

195: Hunter Schoenborn(B) over Jordan Skadsem(DL) maj dec 10-3

220: Kaleb Beam(B) over Jacob Hanson(DL) dec 3-1

285: Xavier Whalen(B) over Charles Barnett(DL) in 1:03

Detroit Lakes 74, PLPRB 6

106: Brody Ullyott(DL) over Riley Wilson(PL) in 3:04

113: Addisuone Harrington(PL) over Blaine Henderson(DL) in 1:45

120: Blake Weber(DL) over Zach Stevenson(PL) in 1:38

126: Payton Jackson(DL) over Isaac Manthei(PL) Inj. Default

132: Fabyon Greer(DL) over Jake Poehler(PL) maj dec 12-1

138: Garett Nelson win by forfeit

145: Braydon Ortloff(DL) over Evan Gravdahl(PL) maj dec 14-2

152: Austin Baker(DL) over Peter Koering(PL) in :33

160: Marcus Jasken(DL) over Keenan Dohl(PL) in 3:05

170: Sean Lundeen(DL) over Devyn Richards(PL) in 5:34

182: Noah Olds(DL) over Justin Neumann(PL) in 1:50

195: Jordan Skadsem(DL) over Cody France(PL) in 5:06

220: Jacob Hanson(DL) over Josh Pettit(PL) in 4:24

285: Charles Barnett(DL) over Myca Reynolds(PL) in 1:31