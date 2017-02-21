Youth hockey teams advance in District play

The U12 team dropped their opening game to Alexandria 9-3 Friday in Park Rapids but ran the table the remainder of the weekend to move on.

The No. 2-seeded Bantam A’s had a stiff test to open Districts playing No. 3 Little Falls in Little Falls losing their opener in overtime 3-2 and had to win out to move on, as well.

Jens Richards and Jackson Fields scored the DL goals. Fields sent the game to overtime scoring with one-minute, 10 seconds left in regulation.

The DL girls pelted the Prairie Centre goalie in the second round unleashing 60 shots to just 14 from the opposition in a 4-2 win.

The U12’s improved to 19-8-2 on the year and advanced to Regions for only the second time in program history with a 7-0 shutout of Moorhead in a game where shots were relatively even, according to Head Coach Mike Hess.

Sydney Freeman was in net and recorded the shutout.

“Sydney really played well,” Hess said.

Center Emma Coley was announced as the tournament most valuable player for the U12’s, who have come on as the season has progressed and are playing some of their best hockey when it matters most.

“We really had strong team play for a U12 team this season,” Hess said. “We moved the puck very well and the team has executed on breakouts very well this year.”

The Bantams bounced back to advance with a pair of wins of their own defeating Fergus Falls 4-1 on Saturday and Northern Lakes 3-1 Sunday.

Drew Schwan scored twice and Richards and Fields added tallies in the win over Fergus. Richards scored the opener against Northern Lakes and Fields had the game-winner on the power play. Alex Bren scored the insurance goal in the waning minutes.

All Region tournaments will be held statewide March 3-5. The U12 girls play at the Gardens in Warroad. The Bantam A tournament will be held at Fogerty Arena in Blaine. Prior to that, the Bantams (22-20-1) will also play in the VFW District 9 tournament Feb. 24-28 in East Grand Forks. No. 7 DL opens with No. 2 Roseau Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the VFW Arena.