Lakers hand Rangers second blemish, win 10th in a row

“I can’t explain it,” senior Kai McLeod said. “We’ve won 10 games in a row now and it’s so much fun to beat this kind of team. It’s awesome.”

McLeod was a key defensive wrench in the Rangers’ scoring machine covering Jack Silgen while giving up a height advantage to C-I’s six-foot, five-inch guard.

“We’ve got all these guys that can score and my role on this team is to play defense,” said McLeod. “That’s what I put 100 percent into and defense is my favorite thing on the floor.”

McLeod got to a key loose ball with the Lakers leading 60-58 with five minutes remaining in the game. He tried to call timeout but the referee whistled a possession call with the arrow pointing the Lakers’ way.

DL would not trail for the remainder of the game.

Free throws were key down the stretch as the Lakers made six of six in the final two minutes. Tanner Doppler started with a pair to push the lead to 68-64 with 1:15 to play as an answer to Silgen’s fourth three-pointer of the game.

Daggett drove the lane for a 70-66 Laker lead and Noah Gindorff got C-I back within a bucket scoring on a put-back on the other end with only 22 seconds to play.

Isaac Cihak and Daggett screened for each other out of the inbounds and made sure the ball landed in one of their hands. It found Daggett and he calmly nailed the final four points of the game from the line and the nail in the coffin for the Rangers.

“Automatic, that’s what we say,” said Cihak. “Might as well count two points up there when Daggett’s on the line.”

“Try to just be cool and knock ‘em down,” said Daggett. “I knew Isaac would knock ‘em down to.”

The Rangers employed a testy half-court press late in the game and found success but could not catch a break at the charity stripe on the home end of the floor. Daggett was 10-10; Cihak made all three of his attempts. The team shot 18-24 (75 percent), but those six misses were early. Doppler was 2-5 stepping to the line at the two-minute mark but steeled his nerves for big points at a big time.

Jake Kerzman played key minutes against six-foot, seven-inch Noah Gindorff battling on the boards and Laker slashers went after Gindorff late in the game making him play the final seven minutes with four fouls.

“It’s great to have Kerz back and Kai is outstanding on defense,” Cihak said. “Daggett can score the ball; it’s coming together.”

Kerzman also answered the bell for Head Coach Aaron Swenson, who has been searching for double figures from a fourth shooter on the floor as the team has found a winning groove.

Kerzman had 10 points on a strong shooting night. Daggett led all scorers with 26 points; Cihak had 19 and Doppler poured in a dozen. Jake Bettcher had five points, including a drive to put DL up 62-58 at the four-minute mark and cash in on McLeod’s diving hustle to get the ball back.

“I think we know how good we are and what we can do,” said McLeod. “We all started to believe in each other and believe in ourselves and it brought us to this.”

Silgen fouled out in the final minute on a reach-in on Daggett with a team-high 21 points for the 20-2 Rangers.

C-I led only once in the second half when Daggett fouled Trey Jacobs attempting a three. Jacobs knocked down the trio of free throws to put the Rangers up 55-52. Cihak scored and was fouled for an answering three-point play and handed Silgen his fourth foul. On the ensuing Ranger possession, Cihak took on a charging Gindorff and got the call - Gindorff’s fourth foul.

“Coach just said believe, we can do it - and that showed tonight,” said Cihak.

The first half was evenly played as the teams traded baskets the entire 18 minutes. Down the stretch, DL had a different scorer on the final four possessions getting buckets from Kerzman, Daggett, Jackson Haire, and Doppler to hold a 36-34 advantage at the break.

Once 3-8 after 11 games, DL is now 13-8 and have not lost since Jan. 13 at Crosby-Ironton. The Lakers play the first of two meetings with the Alexandria Cardinals in a crucial section matchup at home Thursday, Feb. 23. Alex (15-5) is 5-2 in 8AAA play; DL is 4-3.

C-I 34 36 — 70

DL 36 38 — 74

C-I - Silgen 21, Gindorff 18, Jacobs 16, Jacobson 12, Edmundson 3.

DL - Daggett 26, Cihak 19, Doppler 12, Kerzman 10, Bettcher 5, Haire 2.