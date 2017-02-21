GIRLS BASKETBALL: Patriots fend off Laker girls

In the first meeting between the two teams in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 31 the Patriots rode hot shooting early from Olivia Lane to a 21-point victory.

Lane was strong again Tuesday recording a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds to pace the home team.

DL kept pace trailing by only one point at halftime 40-39 and knotted the score at 59-all with eight minutes to play.

Pequot Lakes held a slim 70-69 advantage heading into a Laker timeout with less than 30 seconds to play and sealed the victory in the waning seconds.

Karli Skog added 23 points for the Patriots.

Abby Schramel led the Lakers with 23 of her own; Bre Price scored 16 and Mikayla Markuson continued her return to form with a dozen points. Lauryn Manning and Lauren Tschider added seven and six points, respectively.

DL shot 9-13 (69 percent) from the line; the Patriots made 12-18 (67 percent).

Pequot improves to 17-7 and finishes Mid-State play in second place at 6-2.

The Lakers fall to 11-14 and are 2-5 in the conference. DL wraps up the regular season Friday Feb. 24 at Crosby-Ironton (14-11, 3-4).

DL 39 30—69

PL 40 32—72

DL - Abby Schramel 23, Breanna Price 16, Mikayla Markuson 12, Lauryn Manning 7, Lauren Tschider 6, Emily Larson 3, Naomi Larson 2.

PL - Olivia Lane 27, Karli Skog 23, Corina Ruud 10, Kristin Skog 5, Sam Littman 4, Bre Sewall 3.