Anderson overtime winner redemption for Pirates

“I was initially going to take that shot on the left side and I saw the goalie was way over there and thought just give it a try and that’s the kind of stuff that works in overtime,” said Anderson. “Those kind of greasy goals like that.”

The victory was more sweet after the same two teams met last year in this round with the Lakers winning in double overtime on a shot from center ice.

“We’ve had a sour taste in our mouth ever since last year,” Anderson said. “Of course, it happens again. We wanted to be the first team to score. We wanted to win it.”

“It sucks to lose always,” Detroit Lakes head coach Todd Dwyer said. “Like I told them, ‘Thanks for the fans for coming out. That was an awesome experience and embrace the moment. How fun was that?”

Fans got plenty to screech about in the opening eight-minute overtime. Crookston pressed early and had a flurry of chances in front of Laker goalie Ben Boomgarden, but the sophomore, behind a shorthanded defensive squad, stepped up to start the push back.

The Lakers best chance came on a Jeric Giwoyna partial breakaway, but an excellent backcheck by Lauro Gutierrez thwarted the effort.

While play was even for most of the game, Crookston held more time in the attack zone. Both goalies were stellar in net keeping the game a low-scoring affair despite plenty of opportunities for both clubs. Pucks on both ends got through goalie pads but skipped away or danced across the goal line.

Both teams came out with big hits to start the second 17-minute extra session. It was the Lakers’ third-liners of Jackson Carlblom and Will Green pressing and poking away at a loose puck with Crookston goalie Cade Salentine sprawled out desperately trying to corral the biscuit.

“Cade is a gamer,” Crookston head coach Josh Hardy said. “He’s a guy who is a great football player and a guy who has been in situations like this. Really, in the second half of the season, he started to come into his own and find his focus. Really proud of his effort tonight. He was steady all night.”

Ethan Magsam had an open look from the right circle and a chance at his own rebound off a block but Boomgarden stood tall for the Lakers.

Both teams went end to end until Anderson brought the end with a quick burst around the Laker defense.

“We feel good about that and felt like we owed them one from last year,” Hardy said. “It was a great battle. They (DL) were shorthanded and they really played well tonight. I was really impressed with how they battled and the first eight minutes of overtime I don’t think (Jack) DeConcini came off the ice; I mean, are you kidding me?”

DeConcini played like a senior, indeed, remaining in the play for the entire extra session.

“I shook his hand after the game and said, ‘I’m so proud of you’ That was so impressive,” Hardy said.

While Captain DeConcini filled his leadership role as he has since game one, DL got strong performances from sophomore Will Stowman jumping up to the top line with Bailey Tulius and Ryan Paskey in place of injured Trey Seebold. A makeshift defensive core and a juggled second line came to play Thursday night. The third line of all sophomores earned plenty of time on ice.

“Our third line (Nick Lund, Green, Carlblom) got thrown into it,” said Dwyer. “I think we’ve learned a lot as a group and that’s good for the future.”

Hardy complimented the play of Boomgarden, who made 43 saves. His counterpart Salentine picked up the victory stopping 39 Laker shots.

“I thought we forechecked real well and did a good job in their end with a lot of opportunities, but Boomgarden played great tonight,” said Hardy. “He stopped everything he needed to until the end there.”

Continuing to pressure the puck like they did Thursday is something on the mind of both Crookston coaches and players.

“We’ve got to get our forecheck down,” said Anderson. “I thought we did a pretty good job doing that today. We need to be a little more aware in our defensive zone, but we just have to get shots on and I think we’ll be alright.”

Zach Markovich capitalized on a DL turnover to give Crookston a 1-0 lead with less than 90 seconds remaining in the first period. DeConcini floated a pass from the left point that found Paskey for the Laker answer in the final minute.

The Lakers finished a trying season filled with injuries and absences with a strong performance the incoming underclassmen can build upon.

“We battled through a lot of adversity,” Dwyer said. “I said it all year character comes out at the hard times not the good times. We’ve done it. We’ve shown character and managed to stay in these games and have a chance to win. I don’t know if I’ve ever had that many core guys out for whatever reason.”

DL’s season ends with a record of 13-10-2. Crookston improves to 11-15 and will face No. 1 East Grand Forks (15-8-2) in Thief River Falls Saturday, Feb. 25.

CR — 1 0 0 0 1 — 1

DL — 1 0 0 0 0 — 1

First period

CR - Markovich (Magsam)

DL - Paskey (DeConcini)

Double Overtime

CR - Anderson (unassisted)

Saves: CR - 39/40 ; DL - Boomgarden 43/45