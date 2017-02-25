BOYS BASKETBALL: Cardinals snap Laker win streak

Alex built a 16-5 lead five minutes into the game and would not relinquish the early distance created on the scoreboard.

The Lakers mixed zone defenses to no avail as the Cardinals found ways around DL defenders to get to the hoop and sank seven threes in the game when pushed to score from outside.

Adam Daggett sank a three-pointer with less than five minutes to go in the first half to pull DL to within a dozen points down 32-20, but the Lakers would get no closer.

Alexandria led 48-32 at the break.

Tanner Doppler scored 16 points to lead the Lakers. Jaran Roste and Jake Drew paced the Cards with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Alex is nipping at the heels of the Fergus Falls Otters in Section 8AAA. Both teams are atop thet standings at 7-2 in section play. The Lakers are currently fifth at 4-4 and have an overall record of 13-9.

DL will face Grand Rapids (20-5) Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m.. The Thunderhawks have won 13 of their last 14 games.

AL 48 38 — 86

DL 32 30 — 62

AL - Roste 17, Drew 16, Balcome 14, Hoepner 10, Hockert 9, Anderson 6, Ludwig 6, Kvale 5, Faber 2, Stockert 1.

DL - Doppler 16, Daggett 14, Cihak 11, Bettcher 10, Haire 5, Froke 4, McLeod 2