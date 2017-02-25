GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lakers cap regular season with victory

The DL front line of Abby Schramel, Bre Price and Mikayla Markuson led the way for the Lakers offensively.

Schramel scored a team-high 17 points. Price added 14 and Markuson scored 10.

The Lakes made 11 three-point baskets in the game.

Emily Larson added 11 points from the backcourt; Lauren Tschider scored nine from her guard position.

DL led by 10 at the halftime horn 39-29 and outscored the Rangers by six in the second half despite a big game by Syanne Loiland.

Loiland led all scorers with 31 points and pulled in eight rebounds to go with six steals.

The Lakers shot 27-63 from the field (43 percent), and were 11-23 from the arc (48 percent) from the arc (30 percent). DL continues to show improvement at the free throw line sinking 10 of 13 (77 percent) from the stripe.

Detroit Lakes finished the regular season 12-14 overall, 3-5 in the Mid-State Conference and 7-4 in section play.

DL earned a No. 5 seed in the upcoming Section 8AAA playoffs and will open the postseason on the road at No. 4 Fergus Falls Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Section 8AAA seeding

1 Alexandria 22-4

2 Sartell-St. Stephen 16-10

3 Thief River Falls 15-11

4 Fergus Falls 14-12

5 Detroit Lakes 12-14

6 Bemidji 13-12

7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 7-19

8 Little Falls 2-24

DL 39 35 — 74

C-I 29 29 — 58

DL - Emily Larson 11, Naomi Larson 5, Lauren Tschider 9, Kendra Kvebak 2, Mikayla Markuson 10, Lauryn Manning 6, Breanna Price 14, Abby Schramel 17.

C-I -Lily Peterson 2, Shayla Loiland 6, Alyssa Klancher 5, Tori DeCent 3, Shyanne Loiland 31, Jami Nelson 7, Mariah Bodle 4.