Freeman rallies to defend section diving title

Freeman has made three state finals appearances placing 14th as a sophomore, reaching the podium for the first time in sixth place in 2015 and fifth place last year. At state in 2016, he made a similar move up the rankings from 16th in prelims to the podium. It was a learning experience from a meet where he said he began with the worst diving of his career. He found a way to bounce back and used that to motivate himself during his senior season.

“Last year really opened up my eyes,” he said in a preseason interview in November.

His finish at sections was eye-opening as the Laker senior defeated friend and rival Spencer Fritze of Park Rapids by one-half point 436.55 to Fritze’s 436.05. Fergus Falls’ Caleb Neubauer placed third six points back with 430.50.

“We talked after prelims and semis and he knew what he had to do,” Laker diving head coach Bobbi Jo Koons said. “Stay clean, stay calm, have fun and that no matter what happens, that we are proud of him.”

Koons was named the Section 5A Diving Coach of the Year.

“It is an honor as all of the diving coaches in our section are really great and work really well with the kids,” she said.

Fritze led after the semis with 313 points to Neubauer’s 298.20 and Freeman’s 292.05. Freeman was more than 10 points behind after prelims with a score of 187.90 to Fritze’s 198.18 and Neubauer’s 191.30.

“He has been very motivated and worked hard this season to improve knowing that this is it for him,” Koons said. Hold nothing back, no tourists. He will likely never dive competitively again. In working hard and being more motivated this season, it has helped to motivate his teammates as well. It has been really great to watch him grow up through the sport and we look forward to watching him shine at the state meet.”

Jack Cuddy of Northfield is the highest returning medalist; he claimed runner-up honors in 2016. Freeman (fifth) and and Joshua Halloran (seventh) of Simley of Inver Grove Heights also return.

DL sophomore Tucker Strawsell made the finals of the 500-freestyle placing eighth in a time of 5:20.43. He qualified in seventh position with a prelims’ time of 5:18.32.

Three Laker relay teams made the finals.

The Laker 200-Medley team of Josten Bellefeuille, Quinn Bakken, Landon Lindsey and Elliot Musielewicz qualified for the finals in sixth place swimming 1:52.67. The foursome’s finals’ time of 1:53.21 was good for a seventh place finish.

The 200 Freestyle team of Freeman, Gabe Gitzmann, Musielewicz and Tanner Olson swam 1:38.43 to place sixth dropping nearly one second off their sixth place preliminary qualifying time of 1:39.39.

The 400-free relay team of Olson, G. Kitzmann, Strawsell, Parzyck swam nearly identical times qualifying in sixth of the prelims (3:37.38) and placed seventh in finals with a time of 3:37.23.

Sartell-St. Stephen won the team portion of the event with 531 points defeating runners-up Alexandria with 353. The Lakers placed seventh overall in the 10-team field with 148.5 points.

Section 5A Swimming and Diving Championships

Team results: Sartell-St. Stephen 531, Alexandria 353, Melrose/Sauk Centre 302, Park Rapids 301, Fergus Falls 223, Bemidji 154.5, Detroit Lakes 148.5, Thief River Falls 68, Perham/NY Mills 50, Morris 46.

200 Medley relay

1 Sartell-St. Stephen 1:39.53

7 DL (Freeman, G. Kitzmann, Musielewicz, Olson) 1:53.21

200 Freestyle

1 Patrick Chromey, ALEX 1:48.27

11 Lance Parzyck DL 1:58.97

200 IM

1 Mark Sathre S-SS 1:58.13

16 Gabe Kitzmann DL 2:21.42

50 Freestyle

1 Kenny Warzecha MSC 21.97

12 Tanner Olson DL 24.47

1m Diving

1 Zane Freeman DL 436.55

2 Spencer Fritze PR 436.05

3 Caleb Neubauer FF 430.50

4 Evan Erlandson FF 369.90

10 Edward Johnson DL 284.05

100 Butterfly

1 Kenny Warzecha MSC 53.30

10 Landon Lindsey DL 59.83

100 Freestyle

1 Dylan Plemel S-SS 48.16

12 Josten Bellefeuille DL 53.84

13 Gabe Kitzmann DL 54.50

15 Lance Parzyck DL 54.75

16 Tanner Olson DL 54.87

500-Freestyle

1 Jack Saxton S-SS 5:03.42

8 Tucker Strawsell DL 5:20.43

200 Freestyle relay

1 Sartell-St Stephen 1:29.65

6 DL (Freeman, G. Gitzmann, Musielewicz, Olson) 1:38.43

100 Backstroke

1 Mitchell Dockendorf S-SS 53.66

100 Breaststroke

1 Nic Chromey ALEX 57.87

11 Quinn Bakken DL 1:07.57

400 Freestyle Relay

1 S-SS 3:18.31

2 DL (Olson, G. Kitzmann, Strawsell, Parzyck) 3:37.23