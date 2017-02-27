Baker, Ortloff qualify for state wrestling

Ortloff is making his third state appearance. He finished in sixth place at 106 pounds in 2014 and qualified last season as a 138-pounder.

Ortloff (28-1) pinned Chance Hinrichs of Bemidji in the second period at 3:10 to capture the 145-pound section championship. Hinrichs defeated Perham’s Gage Paurus for true second place and will also wrestle in St. Paul. The top two finishers in each weight class qualify for state.

Ortloff pinned United Clay Becker’s Hunter Magnuson at 3:51 of his quarterfinal match and moved to the finals with a 22-6 technical fall victory over Kyle Fowler of Thief River Falls.

Baker (31-6) is making his debut at state after falling in the 152-pound finals to section champion Josh Bernier of Thief River Falls in a 7-3 decision.

The second state spot was on the line in the true second wrestleback between Baker and Alex Erlandson of Ottertail Central. Baker defeated the Bulldog junior by fall in 3:35.

Baker pinned his way to the finals opening with a three-minute, 17-second fall over Brady Cardwell of MAHACA in the quarters and a semifinal victory pinning Evan Gravdahl of PLPRB in 2:27.

DL junior Payton Jackson (126), sophomore Fabyon Greer (132) and freshman Isaiah Thompson (160) all had a shot at a state berth but fell one match short with third place finishes.

Thompson had the toughest finish falling one point short in a 7-6 decision to Thief River Falls senior Noah Hawkins 7-6.

Jackson was defeated by Jon Solum of Bemidji in an 8-3 decision in a battle of junior wrestlers.

Perham’s Ben Nelson was awarded second place over Greer at 132 pounds by Rule.

Blake Weber (113) and Sean Lundeen (170) placed fourth in their respective weight classes. Brody Ullyott (106) and Noah Olds (182) finished in fifth place. Jordan Skadsem (195) placed sixth.

Section 8AA Individual Championship Results

106: Antonio Ortiz (SC/M) def. Bryce Golden (BEM) (Dec. 11-8)

113: Ben Naddy (OTC) def. Gabe Bellefeuille (PER) (Dec. 5-3)

120: Cade Lundeen (TRF) def. Leighton Rach (PER) (Dec. 4-0)

126: Nate Hart (OTC) def. Jon Solum (BEM) (Dec. 13-7)

132: Jordan Winter (SC/M) def. Ben Nelson (PER) (Dec. 3-1)

138: Dylan Fudge (PER) def. Jared Rohloff (MAHACA) (Dec. 7-6)

145: Braydon Ortloff (DL) def. Chance Hinrichs (BEM) (Fall 3:01)

152: Josh Bernier (TRF) def. Austin Baker (DL) (Dec. 7-3)

160: Evan Guck (PER) def. Noah Hawkins (TRF) (Fall 7:29)

170: Zach Peterson (PER) def. Zack Waln (B-H/V) (Dec. 2-0)

182: Holt Truax (B-H/V) def. Dawson Kellogg (PER) (Dec. 8-2)

195: Ty Moser (PER) def. Brenan Peralta (TRF) (Dec. 3-1)

220: Ethan Kimber (B-H/V) def. Sam Wamre (UCB) (Fall 4:55)

285: Xavier Whalen (BEM) def. Craig Orlando (B-H/V) (Dec. 7-2)